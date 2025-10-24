ECOWAS Strengthens Regional Crime Prevention With AI-Driven Human Security Workshop in Dakar

The ECOWAS Commission is intensifying its efforts to combat crime across West Africa. Through its Early Warning Directorate (EWD), the Commission is convening a Human Security Thematic Workshop on Crime and Criminality in Dakar, Senegal, from October 21 to 24, 2025.

This strategic workshop aims to empower crime and criminality experts—supported by the National Centres for the Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanisms (NCCRM)—with advanced analytical skills to address escalating threats to personal safety and regional stability. Key focus areas include transnational organized crime such as human trafficking, drug and arms smuggling, and gender-based sexual violence. Participants will also be introduced to the integration of artificial intelligence in early warning systems to enhance crime detection and response.

H.E. Madam Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, represented by Ambassador Zelma Nobre FASSINOU, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Senegal, emphasized that recent crime assessments indicate a surge in illicit economies across nearly all Member States. She noted that criminal networks are adapting to a volatile landscape marked by emerging conflicts, political instability, and widening economic disparities. The porous nature of borders and the transnational scope of organized crime further exacerbate the challenge.

During the official opening, Mr. Babacar BA, Director of African Integration and Panafricanism—represented by Mr. Mamadou Moustapha SECK, Deputy Coordinator of the ECOWAS National Office—underscored the critical role of alert and response mechanisms in preventing human insecurity and mitigating post-conflict vulnerabilities. He commended Senegal’s progress and announced the forthcoming launch of its National Center.

The workshop brings together representatives from National Early Warning Centres, the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), ECOWAS departments, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), and the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

Structured around nine comprehensive modules, the curriculum explores the intersection of crime and conflict, sustainable crime prevention strategies, geo-spatial analysis, mapping of organized crime typologies, and the application of AI in early warning. Collaborative sessions will focus on developing joint analytical products and strengthening the role of National Centres in regional coordination.

Emphasizing hands-on learning, the workshop incorporates simulations, group exercises, and interactive discussions to foster cross-border collaboration and shared expertise—laying the groundwork for a unified regional approach to crime prevention and human security.