Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history — NDC

FRI, 24 OCT 2025

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed sorrow over the demise of former First Lady and wife of the party’s founder, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings.

Nana Konadu, the country’s longest-serving First Lady, passed away at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after a short illness on Thursday, October 23.

In a statement issued on the same day and signed by NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party described her impact on women and children as one that would leave an indelible mark on Ghana’s history.

The statement said Mrs. Agyemang-Rawlings was “a remarkable woman whose lifelong commitment to the empowerment of women and children has left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history.”

It added that through her work with the 31st December Women’s Movement, “she championed education, economic empowerment, and social inclusion for countless Ghanaian women.”

The party also acknowledged her key role in shaping the ideals and identity of the NDC, describing her as one of the founding pillars of the party.

“Despite the ebbs and flows that led to her founding another party, her place in the story of the NDC will always remain significant,” the statement read.

Fifi Kwetey, on behalf of the party, extended condolences to the Rawlings family and prayed for strength and comfort during the period of grief.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

