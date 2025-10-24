ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s Economy in Transition — Stability, Informality, and the Search for Real Growth

FRI, 24 OCT 2025

Ghana’s economy appears to be entering a new phase of cautious stability — one defined by moderate inflation, a stronger cedi, yet a persistent undercurrent of informality and structural weakness that continues to test the resilience of both businesses and policymakers.

Recent data from the Ghana Statistical Services (GSS) and the Bank of Ghana, as reported by , paint a mixed but revealing picture of where the economy stands in the final quarter of 2025.

Cedi Strength: A Comeback Rooted in Policy Reforms

After months of turbulence, the Ghana cedi has posted one of its strongest rebounds in recent memory.

According to Accra Business News, the local currency has appreciated by 37% year-to-date, clawing back much of its earlier third-quarter losses. Within just one week in October, the cedi appreciated by 9.5% against the dollar — a remarkable turnaround fueled by tighter fiscal discipline, improved export receipts, and new forex management strategies by the Bank of Ghana.

Commercial banks now quote the dollar between GH¢10.70 and GH¢10.85 on the interbank market, while retail rates hover around GH¢10.95.

This recovery, though encouraging, remains fragile. Analysts warn that sustaining such appreciation will depend on the continuation of prudent monetary policies, transparent FX interventions, and confidence in domestic production.

Producer Inflation: Stability or Soft Demand?

Inflation pressures at the producer level are also easing. The GSS reports that Producer Price Inflation (PPI) stood at 3.2% in September 2025, down sharply from over 30% a year earlier.

Mining and quarrying inflation inched up to 5.0%, while manufacturing prices rose slightly to 1.7%. Transport and storage, however, saw a continued price decline of 8.2%, suggesting either cost efficiency or weaker logistics demand.

As reported by , the GSS urged firms to “cut waste, boost efficiency, and reinvest savings in technology and skills” — turning price stability into productivity gains rather than complacency.

For the government, the message is clear: structural reforms in energy, transport, and taxation are essential to anchor production costs and drive real industrial expansion.

Labour Market: Job Ads Down, SSNIT Data Offers Hope

Employment trends present another mixed picture.

Accra Business News cited Bank of Ghana data showing that job adverts declined by 10.4% year-on-year in August 2025, signaling a slowdown in labour demand. However, the total number of private sector SSNIT contributors — a partial gauge of employment — rose by 3.5% to 1,089,965 in July, reflecting gradual formal job recovery.

The challenge remains that while formal employment edges upward, the pace of job creation is still insufficient to absorb new entrants into the labour force, particularly the youth.

Passenger Arrivals: Slight Dip in Travel, Rise in Trade

Tourism and travel have shown resilience despite global headwinds.

The Bank of Ghana’s September 2025 Monetary Policy Report, highlighted by Accra Business News, revealed that passenger arrivals at Kotoka International Airport fell by 8.5% year-on-year in July 2025 to 111,631.

However, compared to June, arrivals rose by 3%, suggesting a gradual rebound in monthly terms. Meanwhile, international trade through Tema and Takoradi ports grew by 28.9% year-on-year, underscoring the revival of Ghana’s import-export activity.

This trade momentum could be a bright spot for logistics, port services, and manufacturing linkages — if it can be sustained through policy consistency and infrastructure efficiency.

Informal Trade: The Invisible Engine of Ghana’s Economy

Perhaps the most revealing story of the week comes from the Ghana Statistical Service’s maiden Informal Cross-Border Trade (ICBT) Report, as covered by .

The report estimates the total value of informal trade at GH¢7.4 billion in Q4 2024, representing 4.3% of Ghana’s total trade volume.

Goods such as alcoholic beverages, cooking oil, and livestock dominate this informal cross-border economy, much of which occurs through unregistered or non-customs channels with Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso.

While such trade sustains thousands of livelihoods, it also distorts official GDP and trade statistics — making it difficult to measure the real performance of the economy.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu noted that the goal should not be to suppress informal trade, but to “recognise and support it,” ensuring it is incorporated into planning and policy frameworks.

Formalising even a portion of this sector could significantly expand Ghana’s tax base and enhance trade data accuracy.

The 24-Hour Economy: Promise and Pitfalls

Another major economic conversation revolves around the government’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+).

According to a new report by the Centre for Policy Scrutiny (CPS) and covered by Accra Business News, the initiative could face serious fiscal and coordination challenges unless supported by realistic financing and institutional reform.

Economist Dr. Adu Owusu Sarkodie warned that the programme’s $4 billion cost estimate appears understated, and without transparent costing and integration into national planning frameworks, “the 24H+ risks mirroring the fate of past transformation efforts that stalled after an enthusiastic start.”

The CPS urged government to embed the programme within Ghana’s medium-term development plan, publish detailed costings, and prioritise high-impact, feasible projects.

Outlook: Stability Demands Strategy

Taken together, these developments suggest that Ghana’s economy is not in crisis — but it is at a crossroads.

A stronger cedi, easing inflation, and rising container traffic all point to stabilisation. Yet, declining job adverts, weak formalisation, and fragmented policy frameworks underscore underlying fragility.

If Ghana can channel this period of relative calm into a phase of productivity growth and institutional reform, it could mark the beginning of a more resilient and inclusive economic recovery.

But if complacency sets in — if the informal economy remains neglected, and if grand programmes outpace fiscal discipline — stability could quickly give way to stagnation.

For now, Ghana stands balanced between promise and pressure — a nation stabilising, but not yet transforming.

Source Used: Accra Business News

