'She was a warm and affectionate woman' – Akufo-Addo mourns Nana Konadu

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a moving tribute to the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, describing her as a visionary leader whose lifelong dedication to women’s empowerment and national progress transformed lives across Ghana and Africa.

In a heartfelt statement issued on Thursday, October 23, 2025, the former President said he and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, were “deeply saddened by the news of the untimely passing of the wife of the late first President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, the longest-serving First Lady in our history and the Founder of the 31st December Women's Movement.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo praised Mrs. Rawlings as a “role model for women in Ghana and across Africa,” commending her relentless pursuit of gender equality and social justice.

“Her commitment to the growth of the women's movement in Ghana and Africa can never be forgotten. She was a warm and affectionate woman, with a good sense of humour and was excellent company,” he said.

The former President extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, particularly the children of the late First Lady, praying for strength and comfort during their moment of grief.

“Rebecca, my children and I extend our deepest condolences to her children and family on this sad occasion. May her soul rest peacefully in the bosom of the Almighty, until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall meet again,” Akufo-Addo said.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who passed away at age 76, was the founder of the 31st December Women's Movement and wife of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings. She was celebrated for her groundbreaking work in advancing women’s rights, education, and social welfare, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.