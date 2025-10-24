ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Unmasking the Origins of Mobile Money in Ghana: A Civic Clarion for Economic Dignity and National Memory

Feature Article Unmasking the Origins of Mobile Money in Ghana: A Civic Clarion for Economic Dignity and National Memory
FRI, 24 OCT 2025

📣 Setting the Record Straight: The True Origins of Mobile Money in Ghana

A Civic Scroll of Truth, Innovation, and National Memory

Let us begin with ceremonial clarity and civic precision: the mobile money revolution in Ghana is not the invention of any single politician. It is the fruit of strategic innovation by telecom pioneers, visionary regulatory stewardship, and the trust of millions of Ghanaians who embraced digital finance as a tool of empowerment. This civic article seeks to educate, correct, and honor the true legacy of mobile money—so that our national memory may be rooted in truth, not political applause.

📜 In recent political discourse, claims have emerged crediting individual leaders with the creation of mobile money in Ghana. While leadership plays a role in scaling innovation, the origin of mobile money is rooted in corporate initiative, regulatory support, and public trust—not personal invention.

🕰️ The True Origin: MTN Ghana, 2009
Mobile money was officially introduced in Ghana in 2009 by MTN Ghana, the leading telecom operator at the time. This marked the beginning of a financial revolution, allowing Ghanaians to send, receive, and store money using mobile phones—without needing a traditional bank account.

🏛️ Regulatory Stewardship: Bank of Ghana
The Bank of Ghana played a pivotal role in shaping the digital financial ecosystem. Through progressive policies and licensing frameworks, it enabled telecoms and financial institutions to collaborate, ensuring consumer protection and systemic stability.

🔄 Interoperability: A Later Milestone
The mobile money interoperability system, which allows seamless transactions across networks and banks, was launched in May 2018 under the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS). This was a collaborative achievement, not a solo political act. It expanded access, reduced costs, and catalyzed job creation—especially among mobile money agents.

📊 Impact: Over 900,000 Jobs
Recent figures suggest that mobile money interoperability has contributed to the creation of over 900,000 jobs, particularly through agent networks and fintech services. This is a testament to the power of systems thinking, not individual credit.

🧭 Civic Message: Honor Truth, Not Ego
Ghana’s digital transformation deserves collective recognition. Let us teach our youth that innovation is built on vision, collaboration, and public trust—not political self-promotion. Civic memory must be anchored in accuracy, not applause.

Let it be known across generations and coalitions: truth does not tremble before repetition. As the Akan proverb reminds us, “Nokware yɛ duru sen atoro”—Truth is heavier than lies. The Holy Scriptures affirm in Proverbs 12:19, “Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue lasts only a moment.” And as Mahatma Gandhi once declared, “Even if you are a minority of one, the truth is the truth.” No matter how many times a falsehood is rehearsed, it cannot inherit legitimacy. In civic memory and ceremonial record, truth stands unshaken—like the baobab tree rooted in ancestral soil. Let us teach our youth and remind our elders: truth is not a campaign—it is a covenant.

Retired Senior Citizen
Founder, Heritage Shield Ghana & Civic Education Scroll Series

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (798)

More

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

National flags to fly at half-mast in honour of Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings — Gov’t National flags to fly at half-mast in honour of Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings — Gov’t

27 minutes ago

Gov’t declares 3 days of national mourning in honour of Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings Gov’t declares 3 days of national mourning in honour of Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

27 minutes ago

Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history — NDC Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history — NDC

12 hours ago

Nkwanta South: Shooting incident at Keri leaves three injured, one in critical condition Nkwanta South: Shooting incident at Keri leaves three injured, one in critical c...

12 hours ago

Passport application fees reduction from GH500 to GH350 to take effect in less than 21 days — Ablakwa Passport application fees reduction from GH₵500 to GH₵350 to take effect in less...

12 hours ago

Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Upper East Regional Minister 'We can't have better legacy in Upper East Region than to see the full realisati...

13 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh '40 hospitals have integrated traditional medicine units, to be covered by NHIS'...

13 hours ago

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ablakwa inaugurates temporary passport application centre in Bolgatanga

13 hours ago

Phone causes Kia rhino vehicle to crash on Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway Phone causes Kia rhino vehicle to crash on Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway

14 hours ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku challenges Bawumia camp to clarify economic vision ahead of NPP presidential primary Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku challenges Bawumia camp to clarify economic vision ahead of...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line