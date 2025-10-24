How Amansie West DISEC arrested 21 Burkinabe nationals for mining in water bodies at Esaase Bontefufuo

The Amansie West District Security Council (DISEC), has apprehended 21 foreign nationals, all identified as Burkinabes, for engaging in illegal mining activities in water bodies at Esaase Bontefufuo, in the Ashanti Region.

The arrest, led by the District Police Command and the Formed Police Unit (FPU) under the command of ASP Solomon Adusei Berko, followed a special intelligence-led operation after DISEC received credible information about illegal mining operations being conducted by the foreigners along river bodies within the district.

According to ASP Berko, the suspects were arrested during a coordinated dawn operation that targeted multiple sites where heavy pollution of nearby streams and destruction of vegetation had been reported.

“We moved in swiftly upon receiving the report and arrested the 21 Burkinabes actively engaged in mining operations on the water bodies.

Several pieces of mining equipment and tools used in their operations were retrieved,” he said.

ASP Berko emphasised that the illegal mining activities of the suspects had caused severe environmental degradation, including the destruction of farmlands and the contamination of rivers, which served as major sources of drinking water for surrounding communities.

Mr Prince Manu Morris, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie West and Chairman of the District Security Council, commended the swift response by the security agencies and reaffirmed the Assembly's firm stance against illegal mining activities in the district.

He emphasised that the DISEC, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, the National Intelligence Bureau, and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), would continue to intensify surveillance and enforcement operations to ensure that all illegal foreign miners were flushed out.

“We cannot allow the destruction of our environment and water bodies to continue. The government is committed to protecting our natural resources and ensuring that mining activities are done responsibly and legally.

“Any individual or group, whether local or foreign, who engages in such destructive practices will face the full rigours of the law,” Mr Morris stated.

He further appealed to the residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious mining activities or movements of foreigners in their communities to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.

The arrested Burkinabes are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while arrangements are being made to hand them over to the GIS for further processing and possible repatriation.

GNA