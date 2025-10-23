ModernGhana logo
Phone causes Kia rhino vehicle to crash on Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
THU, 23 OCT 2025

A Kia Rhino vehicle with registration number GS4379-12 has been involved in an accident on the Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway at Anyabor No.2.

Madam Janet Nkrumah, a passenger told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the incident occurred when a motor rider in the process of overtaking their vehicle dropped his phone.

According to her, the rider stopped to retrieve it and, in an attempt to avoid knocking him, the kia driver crashed into a gutter.

Madam Nkrumah said that a number of passengers sustained various injuries and were rushed to a health facility in Dambai for further medical treatment.

Police officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) later arrived at the scene to ascertain the situation and take a report of the incident.

The GNA observed minor cuts on the faces of some passengers who were still at the scene, looking for alternative means to return to Dambai.

GNA

