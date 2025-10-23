ModernGhana logo
  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
Tragedy Two dead, one critically injured in Kabisayu Electoral Area fire outbreak
A devastating fire outbreak has occurred at the Kabisayu Electoral Area in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region.

A statement signed by Mr. Justice Kelly Ayitevi, the Jasikan Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the incident happened on Tuesday at approximately 2023 hours and claimed the lives of two males.

It was again said that another elderly woman sustained severe injuries and is in critical condition.

According to the statement, emergency services were immediately alerted, and response teams were deployed to the scene to help with excavation and medical support.

The statement said investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire outbreak and assess the extent of damage to properties.

GNA

