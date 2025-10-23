ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 23 Oct 2025 Mining

W/R: 11 illegal miners arrested in Omanpe Abochia Forest  

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
W/R: 11 illegal miners arrested in Omanpe Abochia Forest

A team of eight officials from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and Blue Water Guards have arrested ten Ghanaians and one Togolese involved in illegal mining activities at the Omanpe Abochia Forest at Enchi in the Aowin Municipality.

The exercise was sanctioned by Mr Stephen Morcher, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Aowin and led by Mr Armoo Desmond from the Blue Water Guards and Mr Isaac Mfodwo, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration.

The team arrested the suspects- Amadu Kojo,27 years; Akwesi Larry, 25 years; Abdulai, 25; Larry Kwaku,18 years; Ibrahim Issah,18 years; Joseph Kalafei, 20 years (Togolese) and Teye Daniel, 16 years.

The rest were Salifu Jacob 23 years; Sule, 20 years, Jacob Epun, 17 years and Abdulai Combat, 40 years.

The suspects were then escorted to Enchi and handed over to the District Command of the Ghana Police Service for further investigations and the necessary actions.

The MCE said the operation was successfully carried out without any incident.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Nkwanta South: Shooting incident at Keri leaves three injured, one in critical condition Nkwanta South: Shooting incident at Keri leaves three injured, one in critical c...

14 minutes ago

Passport application fees reduction from GH500 to GH350 to take effect in less than 21 days — Ablakwa Passport application fees reduction from GH₵500 to GH₵350 to take effect in less...

14 minutes ago

Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Upper East Regional Minister 'We can't have better legacy in Upper East Region than to see the full realisati...

1 hour ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh '40 hospitals have integrated traditional medicine units, to be covered by NHIS'...

1 hour ago

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ablakwa inaugurates temporary passport application centre in Bolgatanga

1 hour ago

Phone causes Kia rhino vehicle to crash on Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway Phone causes Kia rhino vehicle to crash on Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway

1 hour ago

Two dead, one critically injured in Kabisayu Electoral Area fire outbreak Two dead, one critically injured in Kabisayu Electoral Area fire outbreak

2 hours ago

Headteacher of the Garu D/A Primary and Junior High School, Mr. Bukhari Yahaya killed in the shooting incident GES mourns headteacher killed in Garu shooting, closes school for one week

2 hours ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku challenges Bawumia camp to clarify economic vision ahead of NPP presidential primary Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku challenges Bawumia camp to clarify economic vision ahead of...

2 hours ago

“May the Almighty God grant Nana Konadu peaceful rest in His bosom – Mahama “May the Almighty God grant Nana Konadu peaceful rest in His bosom – Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line