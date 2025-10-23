W/R: 11 illegal miners arrested in Omanpe Abochia Forest  

A team of eight officials from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and Blue Water Guards have arrested ten Ghanaians and one Togolese involved in illegal mining activities at the Omanpe Abochia Forest at Enchi in the Aowin Municipality.

The exercise was sanctioned by Mr Stephen Morcher, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Aowin and led by Mr Armoo Desmond from the Blue Water Guards and Mr Isaac Mfodwo, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration.

The team arrested the suspects- Amadu Kojo,27 years; Akwesi Larry, 25 years; Abdulai, 25; Larry Kwaku,18 years; Ibrahim Issah,18 years; Joseph Kalafei, 20 years (Togolese) and Teye Daniel, 16 years.

The rest were Salifu Jacob 23 years; Sule, 20 years, Jacob Epun, 17 years and Abdulai Combat, 40 years.

The suspects were then escorted to Enchi and handed over to the District Command of the Ghana Police Service for further investigations and the necessary actions.

The MCE said the operation was successfully carried out without any incident.

GNA