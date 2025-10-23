ModernGhana logo
GES mourns headteacher killed in Garu shooting, closes school for one week

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
Headteacher of the Garu D/A Primary and Junior High School, Mr. Bukhari Yahaya killed in the shooting incident

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has expressed profound grief and outrage over the brutal shooting incident at Garu D/A Primary and Junior High School in the Upper East Region, which claimed the life of the school’s headteacher, Mr. Bukhari Yahaya.

Mr. Yahaya was reportedly shot dead while attempting to lead his pupils to safety during the violent attack on Monday, October 20, 2025. The incident has plunged the Garu education community into mourning and reignited calls for greater protection of schools across the country.

In a statement issued by the GES Public Relations Unit, management condemned the attack as “a senseless act of violence” that has no place in a learning environment. The Service extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the staff, and students of the school, describing the late headteacher as a “dedicated educator who sacrificed his life for his pupils.”

“Schools are sanctuaries of learning, not zones of violence,” the statement read. “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and stand with the Garu community in this painful period.”

The shooting at the school was part of a broader assault in Garu, where four people were killed in a daytime attack near the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office. Witnesses said four armed men on motorbikes stormed the area and opened fire indiscriminately, causing chaos and panic among residents.

Among the victims were an NHIA staff member, a passerby, a mentally challenged man, and Mr. Yahaya, the headteacher. Garu District Chief Executive John Abaare confirmed the deaths and described the attack as “a horrifying and unprovoked act that has shaken the entire district.”

As part of immediate safety and recovery measures, GES has announced the temporary closure of Garu D/A Basic School from Tuesday, October 21, to Monday, October 27, 2025. The closure, the Service explained, will allow staff and students to receive psychological support and counselling.

A team from the GES Guidance and Counselling Unit has been deployed to provide trauma support, while the District Security Council, in collaboration with security agencies, has intensified patrols and investigations to apprehend the perpetrators.

GES called for calm and cooperation from residents as the investigation continues, assuring that all necessary measures will be taken to restore safety and normalcy.

“The Ghana Education Service remains unwavering in its commitment to protect every child and teacher. We will continue to work with law enforcement and community leaders to ensure that schools remain safe spaces for learning and growth,” the statement added.

