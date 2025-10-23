ModernGhana logo
From Fat Lies To Empty Lies: The new case of Fourth Estate against Razak Kojo Opoku

By Razak Kojo Opoku (PhD)
THU, 23 OCT 2025

First and foremost, can Fourth Estate produce a letter indicating that I am a paid Consultant to KGL for the purpose of integrity and honesty?

I still insist that NLA's letter was written on 7th October 2025, but the leadership of KGL received the letter on 13th October 2025 (attached to the Article is the available evidence).

Again, I still insist that, Mr. Alex Dadey never asked NLA to defer its request to 2026 (attached to the Article is the available evidence).

We perfectly understand that when an argument is lost, personal attack becomes the norm, hence the current stance by Fourth Estate.

Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah should accept that they were completely misled in their fishing expedition work against the NLA-KGL deal instead of trying to save face by resorting to fabrication of facts.

1023202590108-1h830n4ayt-whatsapp-image-2025-10-23-at-173356.jpeg

1023202590108-0f72ylkxws-whatsapp-image-20e25-10-23-at-173356.jpeg

Since Fourth Estate is NOT a Court or State Investigative body, no one is obliged under any Oath to offer vital information or trade information or economic data to/with them.

I will advise the media outlet to get the right information from their sources at NLA, or possibly contact their alleged ally, Albert, who is the President of the Ghana Journalists Association for help.

What even makes Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah think that, the letters in their possession are genuine and authentic?

Fourth Estate lied about NLA giving away a GHS 3 billion prime business to KGL. When the facts were made available, they refused to comment on it.

They also lied about NLA paying GHS 37 million to the State as Profit in 2018. When they were proven wrong with data, they stopped pushing that assertion.

Since Fourth Estate and Media Foundation for West Africa started this diabolic agenda against KGL, I have consistently proven them wrong with Fact and Data, and I shall continue to do so until they come to understand the lottery industry.

There will be no insults or lies, just intellectual debate based on Facts and Data.

I just want Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah to understand that, they can never win this argument because KGL has proven to be a responsible corporate entity.

In this enterprise, we reject jandam journalism and remain resolute in the defense of indigenous businesses including KGL.

Issued by: Razak Kojo Opoku
Former PR Manager of NLA

