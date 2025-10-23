“I still insist that Alex Dadey never asked NLA to defer its request to 2026”- Razak Kojo Opoku

Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku, former Public Relations Manager of NLA

Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku, former Public Relations Manager of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has refuted claims by The Fourth Estate that KGL Group asked the NLA to defer its request to 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Opoku described the report as misleading and challenged the media outlet to produce evidence to support its claims.

“First and foremost, can The Fourth Estate produce a letter indicating that I am a paid consultant to KGL for the sake of integrity and honesty?” he questioned.

He insisted that the NLA’s correspondence to KGL was dated October 7, 2025, but was received by the company on October 13, 2025. “I still insist that Mr. Alex Dadey never asked NLA to defer its request to 2026,” he added.

Mr. Opoku accused The Fourth Estate of conducting what he described as a “fishing expedition” in its investigation into the NLA-KGL partnership and urged the publication to admit it had been misled.

“When an argument is lost, personal attacks become the norm. That is the current stance of The Fourth Estate,” he said.

He further stated that The Fourth Estate is neither a court nor a state investigative body and therefore no individual is under obligation to provide it with confidential information or trade data.

Mr. Opoku advised media houses to seek accurate information from the NLA to avoid being misinformed. He accused The Fourth Estate of making false claims about the NLA’s operations, including reports that the Authority handed a GHS 3 billion business to KGL and that it paid only GHS 37 million in profit to the state in 2018.

“They lied about NLA giving away a GHS 3 billion prime business to KGL. When the facts were made available, they refused to comment. They also lied about NLA paying GHS 37 million to the state in 2018. When proven wrong with data, they dropped the claim,” he said.

Mr. Opoku maintained that he had consistently countered such reports with verified information and pledged to continue doing so.

“There will be no insults or lies, just intellectual debate based on facts and data. KGL has proven to be a responsible corporate entity,” he emphasised.

He concluded by expressing his commitment to defending indigenous Ghanaian businesses, adding, “In this enterprise, we reject jandam journalism and remain resolute in defending indigenous companies, including KGL.”