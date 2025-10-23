ModernGhana logo
Bono Police Command assures teachers of protection amid lingering tensions at Sampa   

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
The Bono Regional Police Command has assured teachers at Sampa in the Jaman North District of their full protection and safety, amid lingering tensions from a protracted chieftaincy dispute and attendant recurring clashes.

Sampa, the district capital, has been experiencing violent clashes between the two traditional chieftaincy feuding factions in the area.

However, a statement issued and signed by the Chief Inspector Thomas Akeela, the Bono Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police Administration, said the command had engaged some schools in the township and assured the protection and safety of the teachers and school children.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Andrews George Kumah, the Deputy Bono Regional Police Commander led the engagement.

It explained that some of the teachers who had earlier sought for transfer from the town due to the dispute agreed to stay after the police engagement with them, appreciating the high police visibility presence in the area.

The statement urged the residents to cooperate with and view the police officers as partners to maintain law and order in the area.

It advised the residents to support the police in maintaining law and order by providing them with credible information.

It however cautioned them against spreading false information about the dispute on social media.

The statement added that all the schools visited expressed their gratitude to the police for the engagement, asking the police to continue with such engagement for peace building and social cohesion.

GNA

