  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
Here are the 63 NPP MPs who pledged support for Bawumia’s flagbearer bid

The campaign of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received a powerful boost as 63 Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have publicly renewed their unwavering support for his bid to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, the MPs—who were among those who first endorsed Dr. Bawumia earlier this year—said their decision was rooted in conviction, loyalty, and an appreciation of his exceptional leadership, competence, and contribution to national transformation.

They hailed Dr. Bawumia as a “visionary, resilient, diligent, and pragmatic leader” whose impact on governance and economic reform has been unmatched. “From his early days as a brilliant economist at the Bank of Ghana to his outstanding service as Vice President, Dr. Bawumia has shown that true leadership is not about talk but about tangible results, not about privilege but about purpose and performance,” the statement read.

The MPs highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s central role in Ghana’s digital and financial revolution, crediting him with spearheading initiatives that modernised public service delivery and improved efficiency in governance. “He has brought order, innovation, and clarity to government processes through the digitalisation of systems that touch every Ghanaian life,” they said.

Describing him as the natural successor to the NPP’s founding tradition of freedom, democracy, and enterprise, the legislators likened Dr. Bawumia’s vision to the ideals of Dr. J. B. Danquah, Dr. K. A. Busia, and Chief S. D. Dombo. “He is a leader who honours our history while reimagining our future. Through victories and challenges, he has stood firmly with the NPP, defending its values with courage, humility, and grace,” they added.

Reaffirming their collective backing, the group declared: “We wholeheartedly and unreservedly support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next flagbearer of our great Party. We have witnessed his work ethic, resilience, and readiness to serve. Dr. Bawumia represents the next chapter of the NPP’s vision—one defined by competence, unity, innovation, and hope.”

They further called on NPP delegates across the country to throw their weight behind Dr. Bawumia in the forthcoming primaries, describing him as the most capable candidate to secure the party’s victory in the 2028 elections.

“To our cherished delegates, this is a defining moment for the NPP. Let us reward loyalty, humility, and performance. Let us choose continuity with innovation. Let us elect a leader who has carried our message with dignity, worked tirelessly for our success, and delivered results for the nation,” the statement urged.

Signed by Mampong MP Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong on behalf of the group, the statement concluded that Dr. Bawumia “embodies Danquah’s courage, Busia’s intellect, and Dombo’s humility,” adding that with him as leader, “the NPP will not only win but also lead Ghana into a new era of prosperity, progress, and national pride.”

MINORITY DMB MPs:

ASHANTI

  1. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong – Mampong

  2. Dr. Kwame Ampofo Twum – Fomena

  3. Kofi Amankwa-Manu – Atwima Kwanwoma

  4. Akwasi Konadu – Manhyia North

  5. Francis Adomako – Asante Akyem Central

  6. Vincent Ekow Assafuah – Old Tafo

  7. Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi – Asante Akyem Central

  8. Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom – Obuasi East

  9. Collins Adomako-Mensah – Afigya Kwabre North

  10. Francis Manu-Adabor – Ahafo Ano South East

  11. Simon Osei Mensah – Bosomtwe

  12. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom – Obuasi East

  13. Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South

  14. Francis Adarkwa – Kumawu

  15. Patricia Appiagyei – Asokwa
  16. Francisca Oteng Mensah – Kwabre East

  17. Freda Prempeh – Tano North

  18. Francisca Oteng Mensah – Kwabre East

  19. Gideon Boako – Tano North

  20. Osei Bonsu Amoah – Akuapem South

  21. Andy Appiah Kubi – Asante Akyem North

  22. Francisca Oteng Mensah – Kwabre East

  23. Augustine Collins Ntim – Offinso North

  24. Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juaben

  25. Nana Ayew Afriyie – Effiduase Asokore

  26. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang – Asante Akyem North

  27. Francis Asenso-Boakye – Bantama

  28. Patricia Appiagyei – Asokwa

  29. Isaac Kwame Asiamah – Atwima Mponua

  30. Benito Owusu-Bio – Atwima Nwabiagya North

  31. Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi – Asante Akyem Central

  32. Francis Manu-Adabor – Ahafo Ano South East

  33. Augustine Collins Ntim – Offinso North

  34. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko – Kwadaso

  35. Francis Asenso-Boakye – Bantama

  36. Andy Appiah Kubi – Asante Akyem North

  37. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang – Asante Akyem North

  38. Osei Bonsu Amoah – Akuapem South

  39. Alexander Akwasi Acquah – Akyem Oda

EASTERN
40. Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei – Akuapem North

41. Frank Annoh-Dompreh – Nsawam-Adoagyiri

42. Bryan Acheampong – Abetifi
43. Kofi Okyere Agyekum – Fanteakwa South

44. Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom – Obuasi East

45. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang – Abuakwa South

46. Dan Botwe – Okere
47. John Osei Frimpong – Abirem
48. Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso
49. Alexander Akwasi Acquah – Akyem Oda

AHAFO
50. Collins Adomako-Mensah – Tano North

WESTERN
51. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah – Takoradi

52. Isaac Adjei Mensah – Wassa East
CENTRAL
53. Kweku Ricketts-Hagan – Cape Coast South

54. Elvis Morris Donkoh – Abura Asebu Kwamankese

BONO
55. Kwaku Agyemang Manu – Dormaa Central

56. Siaka Stevens – Jaman North
BONO EAST
57. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Techiman South

NORTHERN
58. Alhassan Suhuyini – Tamale North
59. Habib Iddrisu – Tolon
60. Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru – Nanton
UPPER EAST
61. Dr. Clement Apaak – Builsa South
UPPER WEST
62. Emmanuel Bedzrah – Ho West
SAVANNAH
63. Samuel Abu Jinapor – Damongo


GREATER ACCRA
64. Emmanuel Trebi – Ayawaso-Sowutuom

