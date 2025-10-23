Here are the 63 NPP MPs who pledged support for Bawumia’s flagbearer bid

The campaign of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received a powerful boost as 63 Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have publicly renewed their unwavering support for his bid to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, the MPs—who were among those who first endorsed Dr. Bawumia earlier this year—said their decision was rooted in conviction, loyalty, and an appreciation of his exceptional leadership, competence, and contribution to national transformation.

They hailed Dr. Bawumia as a “visionary, resilient, diligent, and pragmatic leader” whose impact on governance and economic reform has been unmatched. “From his early days as a brilliant economist at the Bank of Ghana to his outstanding service as Vice President, Dr. Bawumia has shown that true leadership is not about talk but about tangible results, not about privilege but about purpose and performance,” the statement read.

The MPs highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s central role in Ghana’s digital and financial revolution, crediting him with spearheading initiatives that modernised public service delivery and improved efficiency in governance. “He has brought order, innovation, and clarity to government processes through the digitalisation of systems that touch every Ghanaian life,” they said.

Describing him as the natural successor to the NPP’s founding tradition of freedom, democracy, and enterprise, the legislators likened Dr. Bawumia’s vision to the ideals of Dr. J. B. Danquah, Dr. K. A. Busia, and Chief S. D. Dombo. “He is a leader who honours our history while reimagining our future. Through victories and challenges, he has stood firmly with the NPP, defending its values with courage, humility, and grace,” they added.

Reaffirming their collective backing, the group declared: “We wholeheartedly and unreservedly support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next flagbearer of our great Party. We have witnessed his work ethic, resilience, and readiness to serve. Dr. Bawumia represents the next chapter of the NPP’s vision—one defined by competence, unity, innovation, and hope.”

They further called on NPP delegates across the country to throw their weight behind Dr. Bawumia in the forthcoming primaries, describing him as the most capable candidate to secure the party’s victory in the 2028 elections.

“To our cherished delegates, this is a defining moment for the NPP. Let us reward loyalty, humility, and performance. Let us choose continuity with innovation. Let us elect a leader who has carried our message with dignity, worked tirelessly for our success, and delivered results for the nation,” the statement urged.

Signed by Mampong MP Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong on behalf of the group, the statement concluded that Dr. Bawumia “embodies Danquah’s courage, Busia’s intellect, and Dombo’s humility,” adding that with him as leader, “the NPP will not only win but also lead Ghana into a new era of prosperity, progress, and national pride.”

MINORITY DMB MPs:

ASHANTI

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong – Mampong
Dr. Kwame Ampofo Twum – Fomena
Kofi Amankwa-Manu – Atwima Kwanwoma
Akwasi Konadu – Manhyia North
Francis Adomako – Asante Akyem Central
Vincent Ekow Assafuah – Old Tafo
Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi – Asante Akyem Central
Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom – Obuasi East
Collins Adomako-Mensah – Afigya Kwabre North
Francis Manu-Adabor – Ahafo Ano South East
Simon Osei Mensah – Bosomtwe
Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South
Francis Adarkwa – Kumawu
Patricia Appiagyei – Asokwa
Francisca Oteng Mensah – Kwabre East
Freda Prempeh – Tano North
Gideon Boako – Tano North
Osei Bonsu Amoah – Akuapem South
Andy Appiah Kubi – Asante Akyem North
Augustine Collins Ntim – Offinso North
Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juaben
Nana Ayew Afriyie – Effiduase Asokore
Kwadwo Baah Agyemang – Asante Akyem North
Francis Asenso-Boakye – Bantama
Isaac Kwame Asiamah – Atwima Mponua
Benito Owusu-Bio – Atwima Nwabiagya North
Dr. Kingsley Nyarko – Kwadaso
Alexander Akwasi Acquah – Akyem Oda

EASTERN

40. Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei – Akuapem North

41. Frank Annoh-Dompreh – Nsawam-Adoagyiri

42. Bryan Acheampong – Abetifi

43. Kofi Okyere Agyekum – Fanteakwa South

44. Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom – Obuasi East

45. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang – Abuakwa South

46. Dan Botwe – Okere

47. John Osei Frimpong – Abirem

48. Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso

49. Alexander Akwasi Acquah – Akyem Oda

AHAFO

50. Collins Adomako-Mensah – Tano North

WESTERN

51. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah – Takoradi

52. Isaac Adjei Mensah – Wassa East

CENTRAL

53. Kweku Ricketts-Hagan – Cape Coast South

54. Elvis Morris Donkoh – Abura Asebu Kwamankese

BONO

55. Kwaku Agyemang Manu – Dormaa Central

56. Siaka Stevens – Jaman North

BONO EAST

57. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Techiman South

NORTHERN

58. Alhassan Suhuyini – Tamale North

59. Habib Iddrisu – Tolon

60. Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru – Nanton

UPPER EAST

61. Dr. Clement Apaak – Builsa South

UPPER WEST

62. Emmanuel Bedzrah – Ho West

SAVANNAH

63. Samuel Abu Jinapor – Damongo

64. Emmanuel Trebi – Ayawaso-Sowutuom