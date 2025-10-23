Here are the 63 NPP MPs who pledged support for Bawumia’s flagbearer bid

The campaign of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received a powerful boost as 63 Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have publicly renewed their unwavering support for his bid to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.
In a joint statement released on Thursday, the MPs—who were among those who first endorsed Dr. Bawumia earlier this year—said their decision was rooted in conviction, loyalty, and an appreciation of his exceptional leadership, competence, and contribution to national transformation.
They hailed Dr. Bawumia as a “visionary, resilient, diligent, and pragmatic leader” whose impact on governance and economic reform has been unmatched. “From his early days as a brilliant economist at the Bank of Ghana to his outstanding service as Vice President, Dr. Bawumia has shown that true leadership is not about talk but about tangible results, not about privilege but about purpose and performance,” the statement read.
The MPs highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s central role in Ghana’s digital and financial revolution, crediting him with spearheading initiatives that modernised public service delivery and improved efficiency in governance. “He has brought order, innovation, and clarity to government processes through the digitalisation of systems that touch every Ghanaian life,” they said.
Describing him as the natural successor to the NPP’s founding tradition of freedom, democracy, and enterprise, the legislators likened Dr. Bawumia’s vision to the ideals of Dr. J. B. Danquah, Dr. K. A. Busia, and Chief S. D. Dombo. “He is a leader who honours our history while reimagining our future. Through victories and challenges, he has stood firmly with the NPP, defending its values with courage, humility, and grace,” they added.
Reaffirming their collective backing, the group declared: “We wholeheartedly and unreservedly support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next flagbearer of our great Party. We have witnessed his work ethic, resilience, and readiness to serve. Dr. Bawumia represents the next chapter of the NPP’s vision—one defined by competence, unity, innovation, and hope.”
They further called on NPP delegates across the country to throw their weight behind Dr. Bawumia in the forthcoming primaries, describing him as the most capable candidate to secure the party’s victory in the 2028 elections.
“To our cherished delegates, this is a defining moment for the NPP. Let us reward loyalty, humility, and performance. Let us choose continuity with innovation. Let us elect a leader who has carried our message with dignity, worked tirelessly for our success, and delivered results for the nation,” the statement urged.
Signed by Mampong MP Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong on behalf of the group, the statement concluded that Dr. Bawumia “embodies Danquah’s courage, Busia’s intellect, and Dombo’s humility,” adding that with him as leader, “the NPP will not only win but also lead Ghana into a new era of prosperity, progress, and national pride.”
MINORITY DMB MPs:
ASHANTI
- Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong – Mampong
Dr. Kwame Ampofo Twum – Fomena
Kofi Amankwa-Manu – Atwima Kwanwoma
Akwasi Konadu – Manhyia North
Francis Adomako – Asante Akyem Central
Vincent Ekow Assafuah – Old Tafo
Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi – Asante Akyem Central
Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom – Obuasi East
Collins Adomako-Mensah – Afigya Kwabre North
Francis Manu-Adabor – Ahafo Ano South East
Simon Osei Mensah – Bosomtwe
Patrick Boakye-Yiadom – Obuasi East
Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South
Francis Adarkwa – Kumawu
- Patricia Appiagyei – Asokwa
- Francisca Oteng Mensah – Kwabre East
Freda Prempeh – Tano North
Gideon Boako – Tano North
- Osei Bonsu Amoah – Akuapem South
Andy Appiah Kubi – Asante Akyem North
Augustine Collins Ntim – Offinso North
Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juaben
- Nana Ayew Afriyie – Effiduase Asokore
Kwadwo Baah Agyemang – Asante Akyem North
Francis Asenso-Boakye – Bantama
- Isaac Kwame Asiamah – Atwima Mponua
Benito Owusu-Bio – Atwima Nwabiagya North
Dr. Kingsley Nyarko – Kwadaso
EASTERN
40. Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei – Akuapem North
41. Frank Annoh-Dompreh – Nsawam-Adoagyiri
42. Bryan Acheampong – Abetifi
43. Kofi Okyere Agyekum – Fanteakwa South
45. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang – Abuakwa South
46. Dan Botwe – Okere
47. John Osei Frimpong – Abirem
48. Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso
AHAFO
50. Collins Adomako-Mensah – Tano North
WESTERN
51. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah – Takoradi
52. Isaac Adjei Mensah – Wassa East
CENTRAL
53. Kweku Ricketts-Hagan – Cape Coast South
54. Elvis Morris Donkoh – Abura Asebu Kwamankese
BONO
55. Kwaku Agyemang Manu – Dormaa Central
56. Siaka Stevens – Jaman North
BONO EAST
57. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Techiman South
NORTHERN
58. Alhassan Suhuyini – Tamale North
59. Habib Iddrisu – Tolon
60. Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru – Nanton
UPPER EAST
61. Dr. Clement Apaak – Builsa South
UPPER WEST
62. Emmanuel Bedzrah – Ho West
SAVANNAH
63. Samuel Abu Jinapor – Damongo
GREATER ACCRA
64. Emmanuel Trebi – Ayawaso-Sowutuom