Victor Smith mourns Konadu, says ‘Ghana has lost a bold and visionary leader’

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States and stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Victor Emmanuel Smith, has paid glowing tribute to the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, describing her as a fearless and visionary leader whose impact on Ghana’s political and social transformation will endure for generations.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 23, 2025, Ambassador Smith said he received news of her passing with deep sorrow while in Iowa, USA. “Awakened far away in Iowa with this heartbreaking news, I had hoped it was inaccurate. However, after the confirmation, I was left with a profound sense of personal loss,” he wrote.

Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, Mr. Smith revealed that Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings played a defining role in shaping his political journey. “Upon my return from the United Kingdom in 1994, she offered me the opportunity and space to begin my journey in public service. I remain eternally grateful for the belief she had in my potential and for the pivotal role she played in shaping my political life,” he said.

He admitted that their relationship, like many others, had its challenges but emphasised that he would always remember her for her immense contributions to Ghana’s democracy and her relentless fight for women’s empowerment. “I choose to remember her for the significant impact she made — on me, on countless women she inspired, and on Ghana’s democratic progress,” he noted.

Mr. Smith extended his deepest sympathies to the children of the late former First Lady and the late President Jerry John Rawlings — Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi. “To her beloved children, I extend my heartfelt condolences, love, and solidarity. We were once a close family unit, and I wish to reaffirm my hand of friendship and support during this painful moment,” he stated.

Concluding his tribute, Ambassador Smith hailed Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings as a “champion of women’s empowerment and a key architect of Ghana’s modern political history.”

“Ghana has lost a bold, visionary, and courageous leader. Her legacy will stand tall for generations. May her soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.