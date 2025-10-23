ModernGhana logo
Tributes & Condolences ‘She paid her dues to Ghana’ — Majority Caucus mourns late Konadu Agyemang Rawlings
THU, 23 OCT 2025

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 23, and signed by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, the caucus described the late former First Lady as a stateswoman who contributed immensely to Ghana’s development.

“The Majority Caucus in the Parliament of Ghana has learnt with shock the reported sudden death of Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former First Lady and wife of H.E. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, and mother of our dear Hon. Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP for Klottey-Korle and Chairperson of the Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliament.

“On behalf of all Majority Members of Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Speaker Bagbin, and the entire Parliament of Ghana, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family and the nation for this great loss. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. She paid her dues to this country,” the statement read.

Nana Konadu, widow of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, passed away on Thursday at the age of 76 after a short illness.

She holds the record as Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady, having served from June 4 to September 24, 1979, under the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), and from December 31, 1981, to January 6, 2001, under both the PNDC and NDC governments.

Beyond her role as First Lady, Nana Konadu was widely celebrated for her activism in promoting women’s rights and empowerment.

She founded the 31st December Women’s Movement, which became one of Ghana’s most influential women’s organizations, championing education, healthcare, and economic empowerment for women, especially in rural areas.

In 2016, she made history as the first woman to contest the presidency of Ghana on the ticket of the National Democratic Party (NDP). Two years later, she launched her memoir titled “It Takes a Woman.”

Born on November 17, 1948, in Cape Coast in the Central Region, Nana Konadu was the daughter of J.O.T. Agyeman and his wife.

She began her education at the Ghana International School before proceeding to Achimota School, where she met her future husband, Jerry John Rawlings.

Her last public appearance was about a month ago at “Dote Yie”, the final funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa, where she was seen greeting the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the company of her children.

1023202563458-h41o2s6fey-img9990.jpeg

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

