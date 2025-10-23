NAIMOS arrests armed galamsey syndicate and Chinese operator in Tano Anwia Forest Reserve

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has intensified its fight against illegal mining with what government officials describe as significant breakthroughs following two major operations in the Western North and Ashanti Regions on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

In an update shared on Facebook today, Thursday, October 23, 2025, the Minister in charge of Government Communications, Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced that a NAIMOS task force had intercepted a heavily armed group operating unlawfully within the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in the Aowin District of the Western North Region.

According to Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, several suspects were arrested during the operation, including a Chinese national believed to be the group’s excavator operator. The task force also retrieved four pump-action guns, twenty-two cartridges, and three buckets containing a black substance suspected to be a mining material.

He described the arrests as a major milestone in the ongoing campaign to dismantle armed illegal mining syndicates operating in Ghana’s forest reserves.

Following the Tano Anwia operation, the task force proceeded to the Boin River Forest Reserve in the Enchi District, where they conducted surveillance and clearance operations to flush out other illegal miners hiding in the area.

In a related mission in the Ashanti Region, NAIMOS extended its crackdown to illegal mining enclaves within the Asante Akim and Juaso Districts. Acting on intelligence, the team stormed the Asuboa Mponua area, where six excavators were found at different sites. Two of the machines were unserviceable, while four were immobilised to prevent further use.

Other equipment, including a heavy-duty water pump, fuel containers, hoses, and a wooden shelter, were destroyed. The task force also confiscated a generator set found on-site.

The operation continued at the Praakwa Forest Reserve in the Juaso District, where illegal mining was taking place along the Pra River. That phase of the operation led to the destruction of six mining boats, washing platforms, and other mining tools, which were all set ablaze.

Eight suspects were arrested in the Ashanti Region during the coordinated missions.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said the success of the operations highlights the government’s renewed determination to eradicate illegal mining and reinforces the strong coordination between security and environmental enforcement agencies working under NAIMOS.

He emphasised that the nationwide campaign aims to safeguard Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies from the environmental devastation caused by illegal mining activities.