Thu, 23 Oct 2025 Feature Article

In Memory of Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

🕊️ A Trailblazer of Women’s Leadership and Civic Courage

🌺 A Life of Vision, Valor, and Voice
Ghana mourns the passing of Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former First Lady and pioneering advocate for women’s empowerment. She departed this life on Thursday, 23 October 2025, at Ridge Hospital in Accra, aged 76. Her transition marks the end of an era—but her legacy remains a living force in our democratic and cultural journey.

🌱 Roots of Leadership and Legacy
Born on 17 November 1948 in Cape Coast, Nana Konadu was the daughter of J.O.T. Agyeman and a product of Ghana International School and Achimota School. She later studied at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the London College of Arts, where her civic imagination and cultural depth were refined.

Her marriage to Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings in 1977 became a partnership that shaped Ghana’s political landscape for over four decades.

🏛️ First Lady of Reform and Renewal
Nana Konadu served as Ghana’s First Lady from 1979 to 2001, across military and civilian regimes. She was the longest-serving First Lady in Ghana’s history. Her tenure was marked by:

Founding the 31st December Women’s Movement, which empowered thousands of women through education, enterprise, and civic participation

Championing gender equity, maternal health, and grassroots development

Becoming the first woman to run for President of Ghana in 2016—a bold act of democratic courage

Her leadership was not ornamental—it was transformational.

📚 A Voice in Print and Principle
In 2018, she published her memoir, It Takes a Woman, chronicling her journey and affirming the power of female leadership. Her writings, speeches, and campaigns continue to inspire women across Africa.

💞 Family and Devotion
She was the devoted wife of the late President Jerry John Rawlings and mother to four children, including Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, a Member of Parliament. Her family life was a crucible of discipline, patriotism, and generational service.

🌅 A Graceful Departure
Her final public appearance was on 13 August 2025, laying a wreath at Jubilee House in honor of fallen public servants. Her passing at Ridge Hospital was peaceful, dignified, and surrounded by national reverence.

🛡️ Reflection and Renewal
Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was more than a First Lady—she was a shield of civic courage, a voice for the voiceless, and a trailblazer for women’s leadership. Her legacy challenges us to rise, reform, and remember.

“She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.” — Proverbs 31:26 (ESV)

🕯️ Final Benediction
Yɛbɛkae no daa. We shall remember her always.

May her memory guide our daughters, our democracy, and our destiny.

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

