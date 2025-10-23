ModernGhana logo
Late Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was a force of impact for women and children — Fifi Kwetey

THU, 23 OCT 2025

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has mourned the passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

According to him, the late Mrs. Rawlings was a force of impact whose life and work significantly advanced the cause of women and children in Ghana.

“Rest in peace, Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. You were indeed a force of impact for women and children! A life of service well remembered,” Mr. Kwetey wrote in a social media post on Thursday, October 23.

Nana Konadu, widow of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, passed away on Thursday at the age of 76 after a short illness.

She holds the record as Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady, having served from June 4 to September 24, 1979, under the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), and from December 31, 1981, to January 6, 2001, under both the PNDC and NDC governments.

Beyond her role as First Lady, Nana Konadu was widely celebrated for her activism in promoting women’s rights and empowerment.

She founded the 31st December Women’s Movement, which became one of Ghana’s most influential women’s organizations, championing education, healthcare, and economic empowerment for women, especially in rural areas.

In 2016, she made history as the first woman to contest the presidency of Ghana on the ticket of the National Democratic Party (NDP). Two years later, she launched her memoir titled “It Takes a Woman.”

Born on November 17, 1948, in Cape Coast in the Central Region, Nana Konadu was the daughter of J.O.T. Agyeman and his wife.

She began her education at the Ghana International School before proceeding to Achimota School, where she met her future husband, Jerry John Rawlings.

Her last public appearance was about a month ago at “Dote Yie”, the final funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa, where she was seen greeting the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the company of her children.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

