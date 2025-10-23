ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 23 Oct 2025 Feature Article

Laurent Gbagbo: Between France and the United States A Study of Diversity and Geopolitical Influence

Laurent Gbagbo: Between France and the United States A Study of Diversity and Geopolitical Influence

Laurent Gbagbo, a pivotal figure in Côte d’Ivoire’s recent history, has often found himself at the crossroads of major international powers particularly France and the United States. His complex interactions with these countries highlight not only the geopolitical tug-of-war in West Africa but also the diversity of influences shaping Ivorian politics.

Background: Laurent Gbagbo and Côte d’Ivoire

Laurent Gbagbo rose from an academic background to become the president of Côte d’Ivoire from 2000 to 2011. His tenure was marked by political instability, civil conflict, and deep divisions within Ivorian society often reflecting ethnic, regional, and religious diversity.

His presidency unfolded amid the post-colonial legacy of French influence and the increasing involvement of the United States in African affairs.

France: The Former Colonial Power and Its Complex Role

France’s relationship with Côte d’Ivoire is deeply rooted in colonial history. As the former colonial ruler, France maintained strong political, economic, and military ties with the country long after independence.

Support and Intervention: During Gbagbo’s presidency, France maintained military bases and played a controversial role in the Ivorian civil conflicts, often accused of siding with certain factions, including forces opposing Gbagbo.

Diplomatic Pressure: France, along with the international community, applied pressure on Gbagbo during the 2010-2011 post-election crises, eventually supporting his political rival, Alassane Ouattara. This led to Gbagbo’s arrest and trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Cultural and Economic Influence: France continues to wield significant cultural influence through language, education, and economic ties, fostering a complex dependency and partnership.

United States: An Emerging Player with Diverse Interests

While the U.S. was historically less directly involved in Côte d’Ivoire compared to France, its role grew in the 21st century, driven by strategic interests such as counterterrorism, economic partnerships, and democratic governance promotion.

Democracy and Human Rights: The U.S. often framed its involvement as supporting democratic institutions and human rights, voicing concerns during the election crisis and advocating for peaceful resolution.

Balancing Influence: Unlike France, the U.S. approach was generally more multilateral, working through international organizations such as the United Nations and the African Union to manage the crisis.

Diverse Engagement: American influence extends through development aid, investment, and cultural exchange programs that emphasize diversity and inclusion, contrasting with France’s historically paternalistic posture.

Diversity in Influence and Ideology
The divergent approaches of France and the United States toward Laurent Gbagbo and Côte d’Ivoire reflect broader themes of diversity:

Colonial Legacy vs. Post-Colonial Partnership: France’s continued close ties evoke the challenges of post-colonial relations, whereas the U.S. promotes an image of equal partnership and multilateralism.

Military Intervention vs. Diplomatic Mediation: France’s willingness to deploy troops contrasts with the U.S.’s preference for diplomatic and economic tools.

Cultural Influence: French influence remains tied to language and education rooted in colonial history; U.S. influence is more diverse, blending economic, cultural, and political initiatives.

Laurent Gbagbo’s Position Amidst Competing Influences

Gbagbo’s political stance was often seen as a nationalist response to external pressures, advocating for Ivorian sovereignty and resisting what he perceived as neo-colonial interference.

His strained relations with France reflected tensions over sovereignty and post-colonial identity.

His interactions with the U.S. were more indirect but underscored the complexity of managing multiple international actors with different agendas.

Conclusion: The Intersection of Power, Diversity, and Identity

Laurent Gbagbo’s era encapsulates how African leaders navigate the competing influences of major powers like France and the United States, each with distinct histories, priorities, and approaches.

This dynamic illustrates the broader diversity of international engagement in Africa where colonial legacies, emerging global powers and the continent’s own rich cultural identities intersect and sometimes clash.

Understanding this interplay is essential to grasping the contemporary political and social challenges in Côte d’Ivoire and beyond.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical / Science Communicator
Private Investigator, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Analysis

International Conflicts Management and Peace Building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

[email protected]
+233555275880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 151 articles on modernghana.com. More name is Mustapha, born on 13th March, .Alh Bature Sallama is my father whom passed away in 2000 at age of 73. Fatima Ahmed Jibrin is my mother. I had four children, Hijama Healing Cupping therapy is my center as the COE , I practice complimentary and Alternative Medicine . naturopathy and reflexology Private investigation and intelligence analysis, conflict management and peace building at USIP. Profession in journalism, social media journalism,mobile journalism, investigative journalism, ethics of journalism, photojournalist, medical and Science Columnist on daily graphic Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (151)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Late Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was a force of impact for women and children — Fifi Kwetey Late Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was a force of impact for women and children — Fif...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is the one who can win us 2028 elections’ — 63 NPP MPs NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is the one who can win us 2028 elections’ — 63 NPP...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: 63 out of 87 NPP MPs declare support for ‘tried and tested’ Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: 63 out of 87 NPP MPs declare support for ‘tried and tested’...

3 hours ago

U.S. delegation land in Ghana for digital partnership  U.S. delegation land in Ghana  for digital partnership

3 hours ago

Presidency mourns demise of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings Presidency mourns demise of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

4 hours ago

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes away Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes away

5 hours ago

Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine $2 million overpayment to JA Plant Pool uncovered in DRIP deal– Attorney-General...

5 hours ago

NPP National Communications Director Attorney General’s corruption exposé built on ‘garbage’ ORAL report — Ahiagbah

5 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana OSP playing games instead of prosecuting corrupt officials — Edem Agbana

5 hours ago

Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line