NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is the one who can win us 2028 elections’ — 63 NPP MPs

Sixty-three Members of Parliament (MPs) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed confidence that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the only candidate who can secure victory for the party in the 2028 general elections.

The MPs described Dr. Bawumia as the most experienced, disciplined, and unifying figure among the five aspirants seeking to lead the NPP into the next polls.

They said his record in governance and his commitment to innovation make him best placed to win back the confidence of Ghanaians.

This was said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 23, where Mampong MP Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong led the group to officially announce their support for the former Vice President.

“He is not just a candidate who can unite our party. He is the leader who can win the confidence of the Ghanaian people and secure victory for the NPP in 2028 and beyond,” he said.

Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong further noted that Dr. Bawumia represents a bridge between generations and is capable of inspiring national renewal.

“Today over 60 Members of Parliament, 63 precisely out of the 87 minority members in Parliament, stand together in unity and conviction to make this clarion call. We declare our total and unwavering support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next flagbearer of our great party,” Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong stated.

He added, “We make this declaration not out of sentiment but from deep conviction. We have seen his work, his discipline, resilience, and his readiness to serve. We believe that Dr. Bawumia embodies the next chapter of the NPP — a future built on competence, innovation, unity, and hope.”

Below is the full list of the 63 MPs who have declared support for Dr. Bawumia: