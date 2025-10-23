ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is the one who can win us 2028 elections’ — 63 NPP MPs

Headlines NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is the one who can win us 2028 elections’ — 63 NPP MPs
THU, 23 OCT 2025

Sixty-three Members of Parliament (MPs) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed confidence that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the only candidate who can secure victory for the party in the 2028 general elections.

The MPs described Dr. Bawumia as the most experienced, disciplined, and unifying figure among the five aspirants seeking to lead the NPP into the next polls.

They said his record in governance and his commitment to innovation make him best placed to win back the confidence of Ghanaians.

This was said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 23, where Mampong MP Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong led the group to officially announce their support for the former Vice President.

“He is not just a candidate who can unite our party. He is the leader who can win the confidence of the Ghanaian people and secure victory for the NPP in 2028 and beyond,” he said.

Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong further noted that Dr. Bawumia represents a bridge between generations and is capable of inspiring national renewal.

“Today over 60 Members of Parliament, 63 precisely out of the 87 minority members in Parliament, stand together in unity and conviction to make this clarion call. We declare our total and unwavering support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next flagbearer of our great party,” Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong stated.

He added, “We make this declaration not out of sentiment but from deep conviction. We have seen his work, his discipline, resilience, and his readiness to serve. We believe that Dr. Bawumia embodies the next chapter of the NPP — a future built on competence, innovation, unity, and hope.”

Below is the full list of the 63 MPs who have declared support for Dr. Bawumia:

1023202550239-m5htk8v331-img9983.jpeg

1023202550247-ptkwn0y442-img9984.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Late Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was a force of impact for women and children — Fifi Kwetey Late Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was a force of impact for women and children — Fif...

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is the one who can win us 2028 elections’ — 63 NPP MPs NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is the one who can win us 2028 elections’ — 63 NPP...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: 63 out of 87 NPP MPs declare support for ‘tried and tested’ Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: 63 out of 87 NPP MPs declare support for ‘tried and tested’...

2 hours ago

U.S. delegation land in Ghana for digital partnership  U.S. delegation land in Ghana  for digital partnership

2 hours ago

Presidency mourns demise of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings Presidency mourns demise of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

3 hours ago

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes away Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes away

4 hours ago

Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine $2 million overpayment to JA Plant Pool uncovered in DRIP deal– Attorney-General...

4 hours ago

NPP National Communications Director Attorney General’s corruption exposé built on ‘garbage’ ORAL report — Ahiagbah

4 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana OSP playing games instead of prosecuting corrupt officials — Edem Agbana

4 hours ago

Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line