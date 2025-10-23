NPP flagbearer race: 63 out of 87 NPP MPs declare support for ‘tried and tested’ Bawumia

Sixty-three out of the eighty-seven New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament have declared their support for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

According to the MPs, Dr. Bawumia stands out as the most experienced, visionary, and winnable candidate among the five party stalwarts seeking to lead the NPP into the 2028 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 23, Mampong MP Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong described Dr. Bawumia as the embodiment of the party’s next chapter and a symbol of renewal and competence.

“Today, over 60 Members of Parliament—63 precisely—stand together in unity and conviction to make this clarion call. We declare our total and unwavering support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next flagbearer of our great party,” he said.

He added that the decision was driven by confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s track record and leadership qualities that align with the NPP’s vision for the future.

“We have seen his work, his discipline, resilience, and readiness to serve. We believe that Dr. Bawumia embodies the next chapter of the NPP—one built on competence, innovation, unity, and hope,” Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong stated.

The MPs argued that Dr. Bawumia’s performance as Vice President and his efforts in driving Ghana’s digital and financial inclusion agenda have proven his ability to lead the country toward economic transformation.

They said his leadership represents the best chance for the NPP to maintain unity and win the 2028 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia, who led the NPP into the 2024 elections as flagbearer, is seeking re-election to lead the party again in 2028.

The 63 MPs who declared their support include Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Mustapha Ussif, Dominic Nitiwul, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and Habib Iddrisu, among others.