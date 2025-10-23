Ghana committed to strengthening ties with Hungary

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, has affirmed the government’s commitment to exploring mutually beneficial opportunities through continued dialogue with Hungary.
He made this statement during a working visit from the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Tamás Endre Fehér, and his delegation on Wednesday at the Square.
Welcoming the delegation, Mr Genfi acknowledged the importance of the collaboration and expressed appreciation for Hungary’s sustained interest and commitment to deepening ties with Ghana.
The visit forms part of ongoing bilateral engagements between Hungary and Ghana, focusing on areas such as defence training, trade cooperation and agricultural initiatives aimed at addressing food security challenges.