A Tribute To Mrs. Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

Today, Ghana bids farewell to a towering figure in its modern history — Mrs. Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, a woman whose name became synonymous with courage, leadership, and the relentless pursuit of empowerment for women and the underprivileged.

Born on November 17, 1948, Mrs. Rawlings was educated at Achimota School and the University of Science and Technology (now KNUST), where she trained as an architect. She later married Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, who would go on to become Ghana’s longest-serving Head of State. Together, they became one of Ghana’s most influential political couples, shaping the nation’s social and political landscape for decades.

As First Lady from 1981 to 2001, Mrs. Rawlings devoted her life to social transformation through the

31st December Women’s Movement (DWM), which she founded. Under her leadership, the DWM became one of the most impactful social movements in Ghana’s history—establishing schools, health centers, day-care facilities, and skill-training programs that empowered thousands of women across rural and urban communities. She was a staunch advocate for gender equality and economic independence for women long before it became a mainstream national conversation.

Her entry into active politics marked another chapter in her bold life. As a founding member and later flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Mrs. Rawlings demonstrated her political tenacity and belief in democratic participation. Though she faced challenges and controversies, she never wavered in her convictions, always championing transparency, accountability, and fairness in governance.

Beyond politics, Mrs. Rawlings was known for her elegance, intellect, and strong personality. She carried herself with dignity, stood firmly by her principles, and remained a symbol of resilience even in adversity. Her contributions to nation-building, especially in the areas of women’s empowerment, social development, and political activism, have left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history.

As Ghana mourns this monumental loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life of a woman who refused to be ordinary. Her legacy will live on through the lives she touched, the structures she built, and the ideals she stood for.

May the soul of Mrs. Konadu Agyemang Rawlings rest in eternal peace. Her journey on earth has ended, but her impact will endure through time.

Rest well, Mama Konadu. Ghana will never forget you.

By Kwamina Taylor (Security Analyst: Liquid Force Security Services Limited)