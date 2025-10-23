Rockson Adofo declares his political support for Dr Bawumia

Hesitantly sitting on the fence or towing the middle line in the event of any competition is never a good idea or thing to do. One in such instances, must decide to support the left or the right, one political party or the other, or one individual or the other.

The difficulty of affiliating with one person or the other as in the ongoing NPP flagbearer competition should not compel one to choose not to declare their support for, or participate in the campaign, but remain passive. You had better be cold or warm, but not lukewarm.

Therefore, the writer had better come public to declare his support and blessings for Dr Bawumia than to hang loosely around owing to his difficulty of choosing between Dr Bawumia and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, both being equally his favourites.

Both can capably manage the affairs of Ghana, considering their specific or unique abilities in these trying times faced by Ghana, especially when the country is engulfed in the destruction of her rivers (water bodies), forests, arable and fertile lands, pollution of the lands, wanton official corruption, and all manners of indiscipline.

The writer had all the time been cogitating on which of these two individuals to support to win the election to eventually become the future president of Ghana. He has however, finally settled on Dr Bawumia after convincing himself that he lost the 2024 general election not necessarily based on his personal or NPP’s fault but principally on some militating external shocks and established myth or history.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the then and still ongoing Russia-Ukraine war coupled with the historically 8-yearly cyclical rotation of political baton between NPP and NDC played a decisive role in the defeat of Dr Bawumia and NPP. Therefore, the woeful defeat by Dr Bawumia in that election should not be blamed on his head but those mentioned unfortunate circumstances that were way beyond his control.

Let us give him a chance and hopefully, more good things will come out of him to benefit Ghana.

All that I pray for is that his overly respectful and humbleness do not become a weakness to make him too complaisant. No, he should be a master of his own or else, he will fail as a leader.

Kennedy is good and has some qualities that are called for in this period that Ghana requires a strict and honest person to manage her affairs. Nevertheless, his temperament, difficulty to keep secrets, issuance of threats bordering on blackmailing are blots on his character needing to be addressed and gotten rid of. He must work on those problems to let his good qualities shine to make him more admirable to the Ghanaian electorate.

I love both, but I will choose to throw my weight behind Dr Bawumia this time around and hope if he becomes the president in future, he will work with Kennedy to pave the way for him to succeed him when he exits power.

The supporters of all the five contestants must cease hurling insults at their opponents but be more intelligent to tell Ghanaians and the world what their candidates can do if given the nod to become the future president of Ghana.

Let us cease playing dirty politics but clean one.

Subsequently, I call on NPP delegates to vote massively for Dr Bawumia and in future, for Kennedy, the man who can really stop galamsey to save the nation’s water bodies and forests from destruction by these ramifying illegal small scale and alluvial miners.

The son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, Rockson Adofo, has made his solemn declaration, this Thursday of 23rd October 2025, to fling his weight behind Dr Bawumia to enable him win the impending NPP flag bearer election.

Rockson Adofo