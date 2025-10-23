The Foolishness of Waste Culture

It is a mute reality of our common existence that when people embrace the culture of waste, they inevitably have a tendency to do small things with big money. But when they are into the culture of frugality, they do big things with their little money. This simple but profound situation carries the weight of truth, especially in societies where extravagance is mistaken for progress and prudent management is often viewed as meanness. The fact we must recognize is that waste is a silent destroyer. It eats into the roots of both individual and community development, weakens the moral standing of a people, and leaves a trail of unattainable dreams for those who engage in it. A culture of thrift, on the other hand, is always the foundation of sustainable development. It moulds discipline, induces planning, and enforces accountability, qualities that are unfortunately lacking in many aspects of our modern lifestyle today.

At the individual level, the difference between a wasteful habit and that of frugality is often the difference in attitude. One who lives in the culture of waste believes that money must always be spent to create an impression. You find such people buying the latest phone models every few months, not because their old phones have stopped working but because they want to keep up appearances. They host expensive parties, spray money on floor performers like singers and dancers, rent luxurious apartments far beyond their income, and drive cars they can barely afford to maintain. At the end of the day, these individuals often have little or nothing left for emergencies, investments, or future plans. The irony is that many of them end up borrowing to sustain their lifestyles, living in silent misery under the weight of debt.

By contrast, persons who live in a culture of thrift may not appear flamboyant, but their lives are often structured and forward-looking. They invest in education, buy what they need rather than what they want, and save for tomorrow. They understand that true wealth is not how much one spends but how much one retains and multiplies. With his little money, such a person can achieve great things, building a home gradually, starting a small business that grows over time, or sending children to school without financial stress. Their mindsets value planning over impulse and substance over brinkmanship show.

When we extend this philosophy to the government level, the contrast becomes even more alarming. Many nations, especially in Africa, have found themselves in deep financial crises not because of lack of resources but because of the foolishness of indulging waste. In Nigeria, for instance, the landscape is littered with abandoned government projects—schools, hospitals, roads, factories, and housing estates that were once heralded with fanfare but now stand as monuments of poor planning and corruption. Each of these abandoned projects tells a sad story of misplaced priorities, inflated budgets, and the lack of continuity that characterizes public administration.

A single government might embark on hundreds of new projects within a short tenure, many of which are poorly conceived and hardly reach completion before the next administration takes over and abandons them. Instead of continuing what was started, a new government often prefers to initiate its own “legacy” projects, thereby creating a vicious cycle of waste. Billions of naira is lost annually to such political vanity. It is not unusual to see new projects being commissioned when existing ones lie neglected. The result is a trail of half-completed infrastructures, unfulfilled promises, and squandered opportunities.

The foolishness of waste culture manifests not only in abandoned projects but also in the way resources are allocated and utilized. Consider the situation where government convoys consist of tens of vehicles, all consuming fuel and maintained at public expense. Or where public officials travel abroad for meetings that could easily be conducted virtually, spending millions in flight tickets, hotel bills, and allowances. The same funds that go into such unproductive expenses could build schools, improve hospitals, or provide clean water for rural communities. Yet, because of the culture of waste, the focus is often on immediate gratification rather than long-term development.

Effective planning before execution is one of the most critical elements in any development strategy. A saving-oriented government would first assess the needs of the people, design comprehensive feasibility studies, and prioritize projects based on their impact and sustainability. It would ensure that funds are allocated efficiently and that projects are completed before new ones are initiated. The culture of saving encourages continuity and accountability. It ensures that public funds are used for the benefit of all rather than for political gain or self-enrichment.

Some countries have demonstrated how far a saving culture can take a nation. Take, for example, Singapore, a country that transformed itself from a third-world colony into one of the most developed economies in the world within a few decades. Its leaders, under Lee Kuan Yew, cultivated a culture of discipline, accountability, and prudent management. Projects were carefully planned, executed, and monitored. Waste was seen as an enemy of progress. Every dollar was accounted for. The result was a country that today enjoys world-class infrastructure, a strong economy, and high living standards.

Wasting vehicles, money and time

In contrast, many African nations, despite their abundant natural and human resources, remain underdeveloped because of a wasteful mindset. Roads are built and begin to collapse within a year. Hospitals are constructed but remain unequipped. Schools are opened without qualified teachers. Funds are mismanaged, and projects are abandoned midway. All these reflect a deep-rooted culture of waste, where immediate personal gain is valued more than collective progress.

Even in households, the same pattern is visible. Families waste food, water, and electricity without considering the long-term consequences. Celebrations are organized at the expense of financial stability. Children grow up learning that spending is a sign of success, not realizing that true prosperity comes from judicious use of resources. The result is a society where everyone wants to display wealth, but few actually create it.

The foolishness of waste culture is not just economic—it is moral and psychological. It distorts values and encourages corruption. When waste becomes normal, accountability dies. When people see that resources can be squandered without consequence, they lose the motivation to act responsibly. A culture of waste destroys institutions, erodes trust, and hampers innovation. It kills the spirit of self-reliance and replaces it with dependency and greed.

To reverse this trend, both individuals and governments must embrace the culture of saving and efficiency. It begins with mindset change. People must learn to value prudence, to see waste as a form of injustice—because when public funds are wasted, the poor suffer the most. Roads remain impassable, schools remain dilapidated, and hospitals remain under-equipped. A saving culture promotes equity and fairness. It ensures that resources are distributed wisely and that development reaches every corner of society.

Government agencies should also institutionalize project continuity. Every new administration must be legally bound to complete ongoing projects before embarking on new ones. Project auditing should be made mandatory, with stiff penalties for officials who divert funds or abandon projects. Transparency in budgeting and public spending should be enforced so that citizens can monitor how their taxes are being used.

Individuals, on their part, should learn from the discipline of nations that have succeeded through thrift and efficiency. Every naira saved is a potential seed for growth. A student who saves their allowance may one day use it to start a business. A family that cuts down on unnecessary expenses can invest in better education or health. Saving empowers; waste enslaves.

Ultimately, the foolishness of waste culture lies in its short-sightedness. It sacrifices tomorrow for today. It celebrates extravagance and condemns moderation. It builds without sustaining. Yet, every lasting civilization was built on the principles of prudence, planning, and discipline. If we must rise as a people, we must bury the culture of waste and replace it with a culture of foresight and responsibility.

In the final analysis, doing small things with big money is not a sign of progress—it is a mark of foolishness. But doing big things with little money shows wisdom, vision, and integrity. The time has come for individuals, communities, and governments to understand that wealth is not how much we spend, but how wisely we use what we have. Only then can we truly achieve development that endures.