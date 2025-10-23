ModernGhana logo
US deportee deal: Mahama Ayariga rejects calls for parliamentary approval, says 'it has removed US visa restrictions on Ghanaians'

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has defended the government's decision to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States on the deportation of some West African nationals, rejecting suggestions from the Minority in Parliament that the deal requires parliamentary ratification.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, October 22, Mr. Ayariga explained that the agreement was legally sound and did not fall under arrangements that must be approved by the legislature.

“The issue of the need for parliamentary ratification of the agreement with the United States to receive ECOWAS citizens being repatriated back to the sub-region has been widely debated,” he said. “If the appropriate legal advice to this House is that we should ratify it, we will consider so.”

He insisted that the government acted in the national interest and followed due legal processes, emphasising that the deal had already produced tangible benefits for Ghanaians.

“I can say with authority that the Majority approves of the arrangement and highly commends the government for negotiating the removal of the US visa restrictions on Ghanaians,” he noted. “Given our business and social ties to America, these restrictions were going to be extremely burdensome to many Ghanaian businesses and families.”

The Minority has, however, questioned the legality of the MoU, arguing that any agreement with foreign policy implications must be brought before Parliament for approval in accordance with the Constitution.

Civil society group Democracy Hub has also waded into the issue, filing a case at the Supreme Court to seek legal interpretation and clarity on whether the agreement required parliamentary ratification.

