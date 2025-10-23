CARE International establishes vegetable garden for farmers at Lijobilgu

A one-acre fenced communal vegetable garden has been established at Lijobilbu in the Mion District to promote vegetable production, improve nutrition, and enhance the incomes of local farmers, particularly women.

The initiative, fitted with a solar-powered irrigation system, will serve Lijobilbu and surrounding communities by supporting sustainable agriculture, year-round cultivation, and economic empowerment for women and youth.

The project was implemented by CARE International with funding support from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, under the “Fill the Nutrition Gap” (FNGAP) and the Affordable Agricultural Financing for Resilient Rural Development (AAFORD) projects. Both initiatives began in the district in March and October 2024, respectively, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and the Government of Ghana.

At a Farmer Field and Business School (FFBS) field day to officially hand over the garden to the community, Madam Agnes Loriba, CARE International’s Team Leader for the Northern Region, described the garden as a learning hub that would enable farmers—especially women—to adopt innovative and sustainable farming practices to improve household nutrition, productivity, and income.

The event brought together stakeholders from the Mion District Assembly, Ghana Health Service, the District Department of Agriculture, traditional leaders, and farmers from neighboring communities.

Madam Loriba said the solar-powered irrigation system would make it possible for farmers to cultivate crops throughout the year, including during the dry season, thereby strengthening food security and community resilience. She commended the farmers for their dedication and openness to learning new agricultural methods.

The AAFORD project, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and implemented by CARE International in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, seeks to enhance the resilience and capacity of 50,000 farmers across 12 districts in six regions. Of these, 40,000 are being supported in agriculture and 10,000 in nutrition, with a strong emphasis on gender equality.

Mr. Fuseini Karim, Deputy Coordinating Director of the Mion District Assembly, expressed appreciation to CARE International, the Ministry of Finance, and their partners for their continued investment in rural development. He urged community members to take ownership of the project to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Madam Lilo Novasang Benedicta, Chairperson of the CARE Ghana Nutrition Group in Lijobilbu, said that before the intervention, residents depended heavily on market supplies for vegetables. She explained that the garden had given them steady access to fresh produce and provided a stable source of income to support their families and improve their children’s wellbeing.

Another resident, Mr. Uwumbordo Wassak Godwin, noted that before the project, children and pregnant women in the community frequently fell ill due to poor nutrition. He said since the introduction of the communal and household gardens, there had been a marked improvement in health and dietary habits. Farmers, he added, now understand planting seasons better, leading to higher yields and productivity.

Community leaders and residents hailed the project as transformative, noting that it has not only improved access to fresh vegetables but also created new economic opportunities—especially for women and youth—in the Mion District.