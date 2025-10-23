Foreign Minister urges 'more effective, representative' UN to tackle modern crises

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for a more representative and effective global body to confront modern challenges.

He said this at the High-Level Dialogue to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations on Wednesday in Accra on the theme “The Future of Multilateralism in a Changing World” and “Advancing Sustainable Development and Finance in a Fragmented Global Order.”

The minister reflected on the UN's legacy since its founding after the Second World War, describing it as “humanity's greatest expression of hope.”

He noted the organisation's role in peacekeeping, advancing human rights, and combating pandemics like Ebola and COVID-19.

“Yet, as we commemorate this historic milestone, we must also recognise that the world we inhabit today is far more complex. We meet at a time when the very foundations of this system are being tested as never before”, he said

Mr Ablakwa cited rising geopolitical tensions, widening inequalities, and climate emergencies and urged a renewed multilateral approach.

“Ghana believes that the answer lies in deeper and more effective multilateralism, not in its decline. We need more of multilateralism,” he added.

He described the dialogue as a call to action, stating that while the challenges are complex, they are not impossible.

He expressed hope that the event would reaffirm a common vision and mobilise efforts toward a more effective, representative, and fit-for-purpose organisation.

On his part, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, H.E. Zia Choudhury, noted the immense human cost of the Second World War, which directly claimed an estimated 50 to 60 million lives.

“Families, communities, entire cities and economies were destroyed. In the aftermath, nations came together to build a system founded on peace, human dignity, and cooperation”, he said.

He commended Ghana’s longstanding contributions to the UN through peacekeeping, diplomacy, and development

He reflected on the organisation’s founding principles and a call for honest dialogue to address contemporary global crises.

The dialogue is part of a series of events marking the UN@80 celebrations in Ghana by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in collaboration with the United Nations.