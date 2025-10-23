ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Foreign Minister urges 'more effective, representative' UN to tackle modern crises

By Deborah Narkie Nartey, ISD || Contributor
Politics Foreign Minister urges more effective, representative UN to tackle modern crises
THU, 23 OCT 2025

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for a more representative and effective global body to confront modern challenges.

He said this at the High-Level Dialogue to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations on Wednesday in Accra on the theme “The Future of Multilateralism in a Changing World” and “Advancing Sustainable Development and Finance in a Fragmented Global Order.”

The minister reflected on the UN's legacy since its founding after the Second World War, describing it as “humanity's greatest expression of hope.”

He noted the organisation's role in peacekeeping, advancing human rights, and combating pandemics like Ebola and COVID-19.

“Yet, as we commemorate this historic milestone, we must also recognise that the world we inhabit today is far more complex. We meet at a time when the very foundations of this system are being tested as never before”, he said

Mr Ablakwa cited rising geopolitical tensions, widening inequalities, and climate emergencies and urged a renewed multilateral approach.

“Ghana believes that the answer lies in deeper and more effective multilateralism, not in its decline. We need more of multilateralism,” he added.

He described the dialogue as a call to action, stating that while the challenges are complex, they are not impossible.

He expressed hope that the event would reaffirm a common vision and mobilise efforts toward a more effective, representative, and fit-for-purpose organisation.

On his part, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, H.E. Zia Choudhury, noted the immense human cost of the Second World War, which directly claimed an estimated 50 to 60 million lives.

“Families, communities, entire cities and economies were destroyed. In the aftermath, nations came together to build a system founded on peace, human dignity, and cooperation”, he said.

He commended Ghana’s longstanding contributions to the UN through peacekeeping, diplomacy, and development

He reflected on the organisation’s founding principles and a call for honest dialogue to address contemporary global crises.

The dialogue is part of a series of events marking the UN@80 celebrations in Ghana by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in collaboration with the United Nations.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Late Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was a force of impact for women and children — Fifi Kwetey Late Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was a force of impact for women and children — Fif...

42 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is the one who can win us 2028 elections’ — 63 NPP MPs NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is the one who can win us 2028 elections’ — 63 NPP...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: 63 out of 87 NPP MPs declare support for ‘tried and tested’ Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: 63 out of 87 NPP MPs declare support for ‘tried and tested’...

2 hours ago

U.S. delegation land in Ghana for digital partnership  U.S. delegation land in Ghana  for digital partnership

2 hours ago

Presidency mourns demise of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings Presidency mourns demise of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

3 hours ago

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes away Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes away

4 hours ago

Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine $2 million overpayment to JA Plant Pool uncovered in DRIP deal– Attorney-General...

4 hours ago

NPP National Communications Director Attorney General’s corruption exposé built on ‘garbage’ ORAL report — Ahiagbah

4 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana OSP playing games instead of prosecuting corrupt officials — Edem Agbana

4 hours ago

Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line