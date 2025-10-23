A Letter to the Attorney General – Honourable Dr. Dominic Ayine

Dear sir, since your assumption as the Attorney General of the republic of Ghana, you have undertaken a number of notable actions that resonates well with many Ghanaians on whose behalf you serve. Others may disagree with you for their own personal reasons but to the many Ghanaians your approach to public office is the way to go and Ghanaians are delighted to have you as the Attorney General at this critical moment of the country’s life. Upon assuming office, you issued number of nolle prosequi on a number of high-profile cases and proceeded to advance reasons for your action. The constitution grants the Attorney General of the republic the discretion to issue nolle prosequi on cases before his/her office and that you duly exercised. From the people in the learned fraternity, we are told the Attorney General is not obliged by law to offer any reason for issuing a nolle prosequi on a case before him, but you didn’t take advantage of this to keep your reasons to yourself. You gave cogent reasons for your action a development people believe will go a long way to advance the jurisprudence of law in Ghana. By that singular act of yours, you have also broadened the frontiers of democracy in Ghana by challenging the status quo where people in privileged positions feel they are not answerable to the very people on whose behalf the serve.

One other important thing you have done is bringing your office to the doorstep of Ghanaians through your public engagements. I commend you for your steadfast in carrying Ghanaians along with your public engagements on corruption related offences against the good people of Ghana. One would have thought and probably others wished that by now with the cacophony of decent against your press briefings, you would have coiled back and stopped but you have not. Your resolve not to backdown from saboteurs of your public accountability fora deserves applause. Your engagements with the public truly excite the ordinary Ghanaian who wants to know exactly what is happening in the country and how the current administration is working to address all the corruption related allegations against the previous administration and restore confidence in the citizens that, political actors will not be spared when they are involved in criminal acts of corruption.

The figures we have heard so far relating to alleged acts of corruption from your public engagements is damning and unimaginable. Even people with mathematics backgrounds will have a difficulty in mentioning some of these figures. It is therefore not surprising that at a point in time in mentioning these figures in your briefing, you had to take a break, called for water to cool and soften your throat to be able to proceed to mention these figures. Many Ghanaians have not been able to close their mouths after listening to the exposé from your press briefings. Just imagine the number of communities being denied portable drinking water because of the selfish greed of a few privileged people. Imagine the number of school children sitting under trees, some sitting in dilapidated buildings endangering their lives but here we are with millions of public funds slipping into individual pockets. Imagine the number of bad roads in the country and the number of people who die on a daily basis due to the bad state of our roads. Apart from these deaths, the inconveniences caused by these bad roads to citizens is even nauseating to say the least yet people are decorating their bank accounts with public funds. It is also intriguing how all these alleged stolen public funds are used to acquire posh and luxurious properties without the thought of using some to build schools or hospitals to serve humanity. How wicked can citizens be to fellow citizens. The is certainly a clear case of acquiring wealth without a conscience. How can Ghana develop with these high levels of impunity when people think only about themselves to the detriment of the rest of the populace.

Mr. Attorney General, the ordinary Ghanaian deserves justice and it is our hope that you will pursue these cases to their logical conclusions. We have always been made aware that the law is a slippery path, where cases can be thrown out on grounds of technicalities, procedures, etc. Please Mr. Attorney General, as a senior member of the Bar, a law scholar and a practitioner of the law, you are well placed to execute these cases without an iota of doubt. Please don’t ruin the hopes of Ghanaians by allowing the courts to throw out these cases on grounds of technicalities and procedure. Ghanaians are tired of the perverse corruption among the elite which has catastrophic cascading effects on the citizens. One wonders why the swiftness with which petty criminals are nailed cannot be applied to these corrupt elites. Mr. Attorney General you are our hope in the fight against corruption and please don’t fail us. It is also our expectation that, the courts will ensure that justice is served without delay for as they say, justice delayed is justice denied.

It is the wish of all well-meaning Ghanaians that if these alleged corrupt acts are established to be true, then every pursue should be retrieved and proceeds put into some form of developmental projects that all Ghanaians can identify with. For example, if the alleged monies from NSB, NSS, NAFCO and others that may be uncovered are retrieved, such monies can be used to build say a SkyTrain from Accra to Zuarungu and branded as project funded from the proceeds of corruption or an ultramodern forensic laboratory and branded proceeds from corruption.

Mr. Attorney General you have the 100 percent of Ghanaians on this crusade of recovering proceeds of corruption for the country’s development. We pray for your success in this Rumble in the Jungle encounter and wish you well as we countdown on the Thrilla in Manila.

I write as citizen who is deeply troubled by the scary levels of corruption that has engulfed the Ghanaian society.

Abdul-Majeed Ayebire

