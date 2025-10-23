Performing Power: Populist Diplomacy and the Erosion of Global Leadership in the Trump Era

Abstract

This paper explores how Donald Trump’s rhetoric and diplomatic style represent a transformation of U.S. foreign policy from institutional leadership to transactional populism. Through analysis of Trump’s statements on China, Hamas, and international alliances, the essay argues that his diplomacy operates as a performance of dominance rather than the pursuit of global order. Drawing on theories of populism, realism, and performative international relations, the study situates Trump’s behaviour within a wider global trend of populist leaders who exploit nationalism and spectacle to project strength. The result is a paradoxical foreign policy—one that amplifies American exceptionalism while undermining America’s credibility as a global leader.

Introduction

In recent years, international diplomacy has been visibly reshaped by leaders who eschew traditional multilateral norms in favour of personal performance, unilateral statements, and performative spectacle. Among the most prominent is Donald Trump, whose foreign-policy pronouncements—from “We will eradicate Hamas” to claiming “China’s been very respectful of us… they’re paying 55%” in tariffs—carry the cadence of a showmanship designed for theatrical effect as much as strategic substance. Such declarations reflect more than conversational impulsiveness: they reveal a new style of global leadership rooted in populist spectacle rather than institutional continuity.

This essay examines how Trump’s foreign policy exemplifies what might be called performative diplomacy: leadership defined not by the creation of durable alliances or credible commitments, but by the display of dominance, transactional bargains, and rhetorical bravado. It argues that this shift is not isolated to the United States, but part of a broader wave of global populism which privileges narrative and spectacle over conventional diplomatic craft. Linking to earlier work on mutually assured suspicion and deception in global politics, this essay positions Trump’s era as one where leadership credibility erodes even as the illusions of power proliferate.

Populism, Spectacle and Foreign Policy

Populist leadership — characterised by claims to represent “the people” against elites and by identity politics centred on the heroic individual — inevitably reshapes foreign policy. Destradi (2021) notes that “populism in power translates into a greater tendency to politicise foreign policy” (p. 5). In such a climate, diplomacy becomes an extension of domestic theatre: alliances are framed as trophies, and international engagements are subject to the logic of immediate popularity rather than long-term credibility.

Rather than deliberative negotiation, populist diplomacy often favours dramatic proclamation. Eiran (2025) argues that “populist leaders practise a new form of diplomacy, i.e., champion diplomacy,” (para. 2) which emphasises personal leadership, direct messaging, and common‐people narratives. In this environment, traditional diplomatic institutions — foreign ministries, treaty frameworks, multilateral forums — may become subordinate to the leader’s brand.

Trump’s Foreign-Policy Performance: Key Episodes

The “59 countries” remark & Middle East posture

In one striking exchange, Trump told a U.S. ambassador: “I don’t like you either and likely never will.” When pressed about his pledge “we will eradicate Hamas” and whether it implied American boots on the ground, he replied:

‘’No. We have 59 countries. Countries called me when Hamas started killing saying, ‘We’d LOVE to go in and take care of it ourselves.’”

This remark demonstrates several key traits of performative diplomacy:

It reframes multilateral action as personal favour (59 countries called me).

It shifts the narrative burden away from the U.S. (we won’t go in) but retains the image of leadership (we will eradicate).

It uses language of domination (“eradicate”) rather than negotiation or compromise.

Such rhetoric functions less as policy disclosure and more as theatrical display — signalling strength, rallying domestic base, and positioning the U.S. as commanding global action without committing troops. But in doing so, it risks undermining alliance credibility, because genuine commitments and burdens are deferred or shifted.

China, Tariffs, and the Spectacle of Economics

Trump’s remark that “China’s been very respectful of us. They’re paying tremendous amounts of money to us… they’re paying 55% — that’s a lot of money” exemplifies the blending of spectacle, populist posturing, and economic diplomacy. While the figure “55%” lacks credible economic basis, the statement serves a domestic theatrical purpose: projecting the leader as a deal-maker defeating a powerful adversary.

For scholars of power, such behaviour marks a shift from what Joseph S. Nye, Jr. labelled soft power — the ability to get others to want what you want through attraction and persuasion (Nye, 2004) — to a strategy rooted in display, fear, and transactional bargaining. As one commentary puts it, “Trump is blowing up soft power” (Turn0search7). The consequence is not merely economic friction, but the erosion of U.S. credibility and the destabilisation of alliances that rely on predictable, enchanted influence rather than blunt coercion.

Performing Secrecy: Militarism as Political Theatre

In the populist politics of the twenty-first century, secrecy has evolved from a strategic necessity into a performative resource. Donald Trump’s assertion that “we have weapons people don’t even know about” (Trump, 2024) and Benjamin Netanyahu’s corresponding boast that Israel supplies America with technologies “no superpower possesses” exemplify this transformation. These statements, while superficially about deterrence, operate as rhetorical displays of omnipotence—performances of power designed to amplify the leader’s personal mystique rather than communicate strategic policy.

Classical deterrence theory holds that the credible threat of force deters aggression through transparency and calculability (Schelling, 1966; Waltz, 1979). Yet Trump’s and Netanyahu’s statements replace calculability with ambiguity, re-configuring secrecy as a communicative act. This deliberate opacity exemplifies what Jervis (2017) describes as the “manipulation of uncertainty” in international politics—where the mere suggestion of superior capability can produce psychological dominance. Such “strategic opacity” blurs the line between deterrence and spectacle, transposing military secrecy from the domain of rational strategy into the theatre of populist performance.

Within the logic of populist leadership, secrecy and power are intertwined performative resources (Moffitt, 2016). Boasting of unknown weapons situates the leader as the exclusive possessor of hidden truth and ultimate security, reinforcing the populist claim that only the leader—not institutions or alliances—can guarantee national safety (Müller, 2017). This personalization of military capability mirrors what Foucault (1980) conceptualized as the “production of truth within regimes of power,” where control over knowledge becomes a form of domination. By publicly dramatizing hidden strength, populist leaders turn the unknown into a spectacle of reassurance, positioning secrecy itself as proof of authenticity and competence.

Furthermore, the performative militarism of Trump and Netanyahu underscores the erosion of conventional diplomatic transparency. The claim to possess undisclosed technologies does not primarily aim to deter adversaries but to enthrall domestic audiences and reassert sovereignty against perceived global interference. This reflects Nye’s (2020) observation that contemporary populist diplomacy replaces multilateral engagement with displays of unilateral potency. In this context, secrecy is less a matter of national defense than of political theatre—a symbolic assertion that the leader’s will transcends institutional constraint and international accountability.

Ultimately, the rhetoric of hidden weapons illustrates how populist diplomacy transforms the language of security into a medium of performance. It produces a new kind of spectacle where opacity itself becomes a political instrument, reshaping public perceptions of strength and legitimacy. As such, the populist use of militarized secrecy marks a shift from the logic of deterrence to the logic of drama, where power is not exercised quietly but performed loudly for political consumption.

Theoretical Interpretations: Realism, Performance, and Populism

From a realist perspective, states act in the pursuit of power under anarchy. Morgenthau (1948) observed that “international politics, like all politics, is a struggle for power.” The populist leader simply opts for more visible, less mediated forms of that struggle. But realism alone does not capture the performative dimension: the spectacle of power, the hero-leader, the narrative substitutes for durable institution.

Constructivist scholars emphasise how identities and narratives shape state behaviour. Wendt (1999) famously declared “Anarchy is what states make of it” (p. 385). In the trend of populist diplomacy, the leader constructs a story: we are a heroic people, our leader fights our enemies, deals are made and deals won. The performative dimension reinforces identity rather than architecture.

Post-structuralist approaches highlight how discourse itself constitutes power. Foucault (1980) argued that “truth is not outside power… truth is produced by multiple forms of constraint and it induces regular effects of power” (p. 131). In the Trump era, declarations such as “we have 59 countries” or “China pays us 55%” become part of a discourse regime that redefines what counts as credible foreign policy. Trust, in this sense, becomes performative rather than institutional.

Implications for Global Leadership and Order

The shift toward populist, performative diplomacy has profound implications for global governance. First, alliances built on habitual trust and institutionalised procedures become vulnerable when the leader treats them as transactional props. Keohane & Nye (2025) warned of “the end of the long American century” when the U.S. undermines the very soft power and interdependence that undergirded global order (Turn0search19).

Second, the spectacle of power often substitutes for actual commitment. When a leader frames foreign policy as theatre, the substance of agreements becomes secondary to headlines. Thus, peace deals, alliances, and multilateral frameworks risk becoming short-term photo ops rather than long-term structures. The result is unstable diplomacy: cooperation one moment, repudiation the next, trust eroded even further.

Third, globally, the rise of populist diplomacy encourages other states to adopt similar tactics. As Wajner (2024) observes, “we still lack a nuanced understanding of the international effects of this new populist wave” (p. 1819). The replication of transactional, leader-centred foreign policy intensifies global disorder because it privileges optics over institution, identity over rules, spectacle over trust.

Conclusion

The Trump era represents more than a deviation from foreign-policy norms—it signals a paradigm shift in how leadership, diplomacy, and power are performed. In place of multilateralism, deliberation, and institutional credibility, we find theatrical declarations, bilateral bravado, and transactional showmanship. This shift is not without cost. By privileging display over substance, it erodes the credibility of alliances, weakens institutional trust, and undermines the very foundations of global order.

The challenge for international relations scholars and practitioners alike is to recognise when diplomacy becomes theatre, and to rebuild structures of trust and coherence not through spectacle, but through consistent, credible commitments. In the age of populist foreign policy, leadership must return to substance if global governance is to withstand the show.

Hamza I. Salifu

