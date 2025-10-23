ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GH₵5 billion released to clear contractors’ arrears – Suhuyini

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
Social News Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini
THU, 23 OCT 2025
Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

The Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, says the government has released five billion Ghana cedis to settle outstanding payments owed to road contractors.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Mr. Suhuyini said the Mahama administration inherited a huge debt burden in the road sector when it took office in January, amounting to about forty billion Ghana cedis.

According to him, much of this debt was not tied to completed projects but had grown from delayed payments and accumulated interest.

“When we came into office, we inherited about 40 billion Ghana cedis. The sad part is that a large portion of that figure is not for actual roads constructed,” he said. “Often, the debt comes from delays in payment. A road that should cost 10 million Ghana cedis can end up costing 25 million because of interest and inflation. You end up paying twice for a stretch of road that may not even be finished.”

He explained that such delays have caused contractors to abandon worksites, leaving many projects to deteriorate while still accruing costs to the state.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Suhuyini said President Mahama has made the road sector a priority.

“The President has made available five billion Ghana cedis to pay contractors who are owed, and many have already started receiving their payments,” he added.

The Deputy Minister said the move is aimed at stabilising the road construction sector and ensuring that projects resume to improve the country’s infrastructure network.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine $2 million overpayment to JA Plant Pool uncovered in DRIP deal– Attorney-General...

58 minutes ago

NPP National Communications Director Attorney General’s corruption exposé built on ‘garbage’ ORAL report — Ahiagbah

58 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana OSP playing games instead of prosecuting corrupt officials — Edem Agbana

58 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo should be hauled to court over world expensive National Cathedral ‘hole’ — Elikem Kotoko Akufo-Addo should be hauled to court over world expensive National Cathedral ‘ho...

1 hour ago

Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso

1 hour ago

Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah 'Use Army engineers to build roads, save money' – Ahiagbah tells government

2 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem Sai 'Buying state land at ridiculously low price does not in itself constitute crime...

2 hours ago

CPP disowns petition seeking President Mahama’s removal CPP disowns petition seeking President Mahama’s removal

2 hours ago

Leader of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah 'I get terrified hearing wealth amassed in 8 years by people I used to buy fuel ...

2 hours ago

Even if she were my sister, I’d want her jailed — Elikem Kotoko on Gifty Oware-M...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line