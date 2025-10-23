GH₵5 billion released to clear contractors’ arrears – Suhuyini

The Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, says the government has released five billion Ghana cedis to settle outstanding payments owed to road contractors.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Mr. Suhuyini said the Mahama administration inherited a huge debt burden in the road sector when it took office in January, amounting to about forty billion Ghana cedis.

According to him, much of this debt was not tied to completed projects but had grown from delayed payments and accumulated interest.

“When we came into office, we inherited about 40 billion Ghana cedis. The sad part is that a large portion of that figure is not for actual roads constructed,” he said. “Often, the debt comes from delays in payment. A road that should cost 10 million Ghana cedis can end up costing 25 million because of interest and inflation. You end up paying twice for a stretch of road that may not even be finished.”

He explained that such delays have caused contractors to abandon worksites, leaving many projects to deteriorate while still accruing costs to the state.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Suhuyini said President Mahama has made the road sector a priority.

“The President has made available five billion Ghana cedis to pay contractors who are owed, and many have already started receiving their payments,” he added.

The Deputy Minister said the move is aimed at stabilising the road construction sector and ensuring that projects resume to improve the country’s infrastructure network.