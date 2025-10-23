'Buying state land at ridiculously low price does not in itself constitute crime' – Deputy Attorney General

Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem Sai has clarified that the acquisition of public lands at unusually low prices during the previous administration does not automatically amount to a criminal offence, though such deals may still be subject to civil recovery by the state.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV, Dr. Srem Sai disclosed that his office is currently assessing petitions concerning the sale of public lands allegedly acquired at “ridiculously low prices” during the Nana Akufo-Addo government.

“The fact that someone bought public land at a ridiculously low price does not, in itself, constitute a crime,” Dr. Srem Sai said.

“What we are doing is examining the appropriate civil mechanism to recover those lands for the state if the transactions are found to be improper.”

He explained that most of the properties under scrutiny are situated in prime locations within Accra and other major urban areas. Petitioners have alleged that these state lands were sold for far less than their fair market value, raising questions about possible abuse of office and conflicts of interest.

Dr. Srem Sai added that the concerns formed part of numerous complaints submitted to the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative after the Mahama administration assumed office.

He stressed that for criminal prosecution to be pursued, there must be proof of deliberate wrongdoing or illegality — not simply evidence that the sale price was low.

“Sometimes, prices can be low because of valuation errors or administrative discretion,” he explained.

“So we cannot automatically conclude that a cheap sale means there was corruption or a crime. However, if the state’s interest was compromised, we will use civil legal means to recover the lands.”