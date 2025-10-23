ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Buying state land at ridiculously low price does not in itself constitute crime' – Deputy Attorney General

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
Headlines Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem Sai
THU, 23 OCT 2025
Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem Sai

Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem Sai has clarified that the acquisition of public lands at unusually low prices during the previous administration does not automatically amount to a criminal offence, though such deals may still be subject to civil recovery by the state.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV, Dr. Srem Sai disclosed that his office is currently assessing petitions concerning the sale of public lands allegedly acquired at “ridiculously low prices” during the Nana Akufo-Addo government.

“The fact that someone bought public land at a ridiculously low price does not, in itself, constitute a crime,” Dr. Srem Sai said.

“What we are doing is examining the appropriate civil mechanism to recover those lands for the state if the transactions are found to be improper.”

He explained that most of the properties under scrutiny are situated in prime locations within Accra and other major urban areas. Petitioners have alleged that these state lands were sold for far less than their fair market value, raising questions about possible abuse of office and conflicts of interest.

Dr. Srem Sai added that the concerns formed part of numerous complaints submitted to the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative after the Mahama administration assumed office.

He stressed that for criminal prosecution to be pursued, there must be proof of deliberate wrongdoing or illegality — not simply evidence that the sale price was low.

“Sometimes, prices can be low because of valuation errors or administrative discretion,” he explained.

“So we cannot automatically conclude that a cheap sale means there was corruption or a crime. However, if the state’s interest was compromised, we will use civil legal means to recover the lands.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine $2 million overpayment to JA Plant Pool uncovered in DRIP deal– Attorney-General...

58 minutes ago

NPP National Communications Director Attorney General’s corruption exposé built on ‘garbage’ ORAL report — Ahiagbah

58 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana OSP playing games instead of prosecuting corrupt officials — Edem Agbana

58 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo should be hauled to court over world expensive National Cathedral ‘hole’ — Elikem Kotoko Akufo-Addo should be hauled to court over world expensive National Cathedral ‘ho...

1 hour ago

Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso

1 hour ago

Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah 'Use Army engineers to build roads, save money' – Ahiagbah tells government

2 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem Sai 'Buying state land at ridiculously low price does not in itself constitute crime...

2 hours ago

CPP disowns petition seeking President Mahama’s removal CPP disowns petition seeking President Mahama’s removal

2 hours ago

Leader of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah 'I get terrified hearing wealth amassed in 8 years by people I used to buy fuel ...

2 hours ago

Even if she were my sister, I’d want her jailed — Elikem Kotoko on Gifty Oware-M...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line