Ghana Has Enough Resources For Everyone's Need, But Not Enough For Politicians' Greed

A quotation from Mahatma Gandhi, an Indian lawyer, political ethicist, and anti-colonial fighter who spearheaded the victorious battle for India's freedom from British control through nonviolent resistance, is the inspiration for the title of my article today. His deep understanding of social justice, peace, and moral character states that "the world has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for everyone's greed."

Ghana is one of the most resource-endowed nations in West Africa due to its extraordinary natural resource wealth. With known oil reserves estimated between 5 billion and 7 billion barrels, the country is one of Africa's top oil producers. It has substantial resources of gold, bauxite, diamonds, manganese, lumber, and petroleum. However, after 67 years of independence, Ghana is still struggling to grow and develop. What are the reasons for these problems?

The foundation for Ghana's sluggish progress, greed, and political apathy was a bitter situation experienced by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the country's first president. In addition to corruption and greed, which played a major role in Ghana's underdevelopment and Kwame Nkrumah's overthrow, tribalism has also been a destructive force that has destroyed the country. Thankfully, the people, including the Ashantis, have realized the harm.

There was a tribe close to Kwame Nkrumah who were more focused on their post-independence gains than on providing for the struggling Ghanaians. Thus, whatever Nkrumah was attempting to accomplish was met with resistance, and the remnants of those destructive forces continue to plague Ghanaian politics today, resulting in the same issues and the sabotage and undermining of Mahama's administration.

Ghana was prospering under the NDC administration before Akufo-Addo and Bawumia accused Mahama of corruption and incompetence. "Ghana will be the Dubai of Africa," and the most vigorous anti-corruption effort in the nation's history will be implemented, they assured the populace. Unfortunately, the public was unaware that those promises were only aspirational and would ultimately lead to Ghana's destruction.

Since it was a false promise by the NPP to fight against corruption, the country's once-thriving economy, businesses, and investments collapsed as a result of Ghana becoming a haven for widespread corruption and money laundering with impunity during the eight years of Akufo-Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia's rule. The long-term corruption's negative impacts caused many institutions across Ghana to go bankrupt.

The harsh aspect of the NPP regime is its "Agyapadie"-based governance, which resulted in the capture of the country's assets, financial institutions, and public properties, as well as the theft of substantial sums of money from government coffers under fictitious or phantom names. In the meantime, many elderly people, particularly pensioners, were being killed by the NPP's cruel introduction of debt restructuring to satisfy its obligations to the International Monetary Fund.

Ghanaians have truly benefited from the government's creation of the "Operation Recover All Loot" (ORAL) squad. The Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration has embezzled more money than the International Monetary Fund released to aid Ghana, according to the team's corruption investigation files under Attorney General Dominic Ayine's supervision, which involve hundreds of corrupt NPP politicians.

The NPP politicians are never satisfied because their primary motivation is the relentless quest for more wealth, power, and status, which inevitably fuels a vicious cycle of unsatisfactory desire, causing the loss of money to the state. Even in the opposition, they violate the rights of others and corrupt systems, seeking the downfall of the current administration, for Ghanaians to view Mahama as a failed president, but they have failed.

Integrity, independence, and impartiality are essential components of a successful judicial system since they are necessary for guaranteeing justice and enhancing a good economy. Therefore, I would implore AG Ayine to keep his word and not only recover the money that was stolen but also put these disgruntled, greedy politicians in jail.