Fisherman arrested for defiling 13-year-old girl over alleged GH₵800 theft at Apam

The suspect

Police in the Central Region have arrested a 49-year-old fisherman, Samuel Armah, popularly known as “Kofi Nyan,” for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl at Mudford, a suburb of Apam.

A viral video in the possession of Crime Check TV Ghana posted on Facebook shows the suspect sexually assaulting the minor in a ghetto while a group of people looked on.

In the video, Kofi Nyan is heard telling the girl in Fante, “Me wɔw de ate ka. One hour biaa yɛ GHC200”, which translates to “I’m using this to pay back the debt; every hour costs GHC200.”

He claimed the act was punishment for the girl’s alleged theft of GH₵800 from him.

Despite the girl’s repeated pleas for him to stop so she could find the money, the suspect insisted she did not have it and would therefore have to repay through the sexual encounter. He further stated that he would continue the act until noon “to teach her a lesson.”

The horrifying incident reportedly occurred at a ghetto in Mudford, where the suspect lured the victim. Disturbingly, some onlookers in the video can be heard encouraging the act, with a few urging the suspect to force the victim into different sexual positions, while others expressed shock and disapproval.

According to police sources, four accomplices who were at the scene are currently on the run.

The victim has been taken to St. Luke Catholic Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The suspect is in police custody and is expected to be arraigned before court soon.