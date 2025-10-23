ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 23 Oct 2025 Crime & Punishment

Fisherman arrested for defiling 13-year-old girl over alleged GH₵800 theft at Apam

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
The suspectThe suspect

Police in the Central Region have arrested a 49-year-old fisherman, Samuel Armah, popularly known as “Kofi Nyan,” for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl at Mudford, a suburb of Apam.

A viral video in the possession of Crime Check TV Ghana posted on Facebook shows the suspect sexually assaulting the minor in a ghetto while a group of people looked on.

In the video, Kofi Nyan is heard telling the girl in Fante, “Me wɔw de ate ka. One hour biaa yɛ GHC200”, which translates to “I’m using this to pay back the debt; every hour costs GHC200.”

He claimed the act was punishment for the girl’s alleged theft of GH₵800 from him.

Despite the girl’s repeated pleas for him to stop so she could find the money, the suspect insisted she did not have it and would therefore have to repay through the sexual encounter. He further stated that he would continue the act until noon “to teach her a lesson.”

The horrifying incident reportedly occurred at a ghetto in Mudford, where the suspect lured the victim. Disturbingly, some onlookers in the video can be heard encouraging the act, with a few urging the suspect to force the victim into different sexual positions, while others expressed shock and disapproval.

According to police sources, four accomplices who were at the scene are currently on the run.

The victim has been taken to St. Luke Catholic Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The suspect is in police custody and is expected to be arraigned before court soon.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine $2 million overpayment to JA Plant Pool uncovered in DRIP deal– Attorney-General...

58 minutes ago

NPP National Communications Director Attorney General’s corruption exposé built on ‘garbage’ ORAL report — Ahiagbah

58 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana OSP playing games instead of prosecuting corrupt officials — Edem Agbana

58 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo should be hauled to court over world expensive National Cathedral ‘hole’ — Elikem Kotoko Akufo-Addo should be hauled to court over world expensive National Cathedral ‘ho...

1 hour ago

Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso

1 hour ago

Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah 'Use Army engineers to build roads, save money' – Ahiagbah tells government

2 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem Sai 'Buying state land at ridiculously low price does not in itself constitute crime...

2 hours ago

CPP disowns petition seeking President Mahama’s removal CPP disowns petition seeking President Mahama’s removal

2 hours ago

Leader of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah 'I get terrified hearing wealth amassed in 8 years by people I used to buy fuel ...

2 hours ago

Even if she were my sister, I’d want her jailed — Elikem Kotoko on Gifty Oware-M...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line