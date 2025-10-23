CPP disowns petition seeking President Mahama’s removal

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has firmly disassociated itself from a petition allegedly submitted to Parliament calling for the removal of President John Dramani Mahama from office.

In a statement signed by the party’s Chairperson and Leader, Comrade Wing Commander Patrick Nelson Sogbodjor, the CPP clarified that it had no knowledge of or involvement in any such action.

According to the statement, the party’s attention was drawn to comments made by its former running mate in the 2024 presidential elections, who claimed during a television interview that he had petitioned Parliament to remove the President.

“The Convention People’s Party states unequivocally that its Central Committee, the highest administrative organ of the Party, has not sanctioned such a move,” the statement emphasised.

The CPP further warned the public to disregard any attempt to link the party to the purported petition, describing it as an individual act that does not reflect the official position of the party.

Read full statement below: