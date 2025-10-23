'I get terrified hearing wealth amassed in 8 years by people I used to buy fuel for' — PNC’s Bernard Mornah

Leader of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has expressed deep concern over what he describes as the widespread corruption that occurred under the former Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

Mr. Mornah alleged that several government appointees under the previous administration amassed sudden and unexplained wealth during their time in office. He said individuals who once struggled to afford basic needs suddenly became billionaires after assuming public positions, despite not operating any known businesses.

He lamented that public office, which should serve the collective good, had instead been turned into a tool for personal enrichment.

“How did they make so much money that in 8 years, people who we could buy fuel for suddenly became billionaires? We are friends; we bought fuel for people. They simply became government appointees, and all of a sudden, those whom we were picking up in our wretched cars became so big.

"Some of them are being tried, some of them are lecturers, and before they could come from their school to Accra, they called and asked for fuel. Some of them are in court and I don’t want to compound their problems, but when I’m called for evidence, I will tell them. We gave people fuel for people to come, and all of a sudden you sit down and you are terrified by the amount of money you hear, the wealth that they have amassed,” he stated while speaking on Accra-based Starr FM.

Mr. Mornah’s comments follow recent revelations by the Attorney General detailing alleged corruption-related activities involving some officials under the former administration.