Between Hawk and Dove: Trump’s Ukraine U‑turn, the Putin Call, and the Strategic Logic of Volatility

Donald Trump’s foreign policy in 2025 has been marked by striking reversals and dramatic diplomacy: from calls for Ukraine’s full recovery to flirtations with negotiated compromise. On Thursday, Trump held a nearly two‑hour conversation with Vladimir Putin, just ahead of Ukrainian President Zelensky’s scheduled White House visit, and later announced plans for a summit in Budapest, Hungary with Putin. These maneuvers sharpen the contradictions in Trump’s posture. This article updates the earlier analysis, assessing how the new developments deepen the ambiguity of Trump’s strategy. I argue that the call and summit planning represent deliberate high‑stakes signaling, constrained by domestic rivalry and structural pressures. The oscillations in Trump’s Russia‑Ukraine stance thus reflect a complex interplay of personal ambition, institutional constraints, and the volatile demands of great power diplomacy.

1. Introduction

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the White House announced that President Trump engaged in a prolonged, “very productive” conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, lasting nearly two hours. The call comes on the eve of Ukrainian President Zelensky’s visit to the White House (scheduled for Friday). In the same announcement, Trump revealed his intention to meet with Putin in Budapest, Hungary, at a yet-to-be-determined date, following high-level talks between U.S. and Russian delegations led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

These unfolding events deepen the earlier puzzle: how to interpret Trump’s oscillating stance on Ukraine, and what underlying logic (if any) lies behind it. Does the call plus summit planning vindicate the view that Trump genuinely seeks rapprochement? Or is it another episode in his pattern of performative diplomacy and strategic hedging?

In what follows, I incorporate these new facts into our interpretive framework, reassess competing narratives, and sharpen the implications.

2. Facts at Play

Before re-engaging theory and interpretation, let’s lay out the concrete facts and dynamics:

Length and tone of the call: The White House and various press reports claim the call lasted nearly two hours and was “productive” and “substantive.” The Kremlin also described it as “substantive and frank.”

Timing relative to Zelensky visit: The call precedes Zelensky’s White House visit, positioning Trump to frame his discussions with Russia as a direct lead-in or negotiating posture before meeting Ukraine’s leader.

Announcement of summit in Budapest: Trump publicly declared that he and Putin would meet in Hungary for further negotiations aimed at resolving the war, though no date is fixed.

Role of Rubio / delegations: The U.S. side will send a delegation, led by Rubio, to engage high-level talks before the leader-level summit.

External skepticism and risk: Observers note that calling Putin and scheduling a summit may invite pressure from Republicans, Congress, and pro‑Ukraine constituencies, given the risk of appearing too soft.

These developments intensify the stakes: if Trump is serious, the call and summit become a bridge or pivot point; if he is posturing, they offer new leverage and narrative ammunition.

3. Reassessing the Competing Narratives

With these new developments, how do the competing interpretations fare?

3.1 The “Pro‑Russia but suppressed by hawks” narrative — revisited

The narrative that Trump’s “real” inclination is toward rapprochement with Moscow, but that pro‑Russia signals are blocked or diluted by hostile elites, is bolstered by the summit planning. One could argue the call and Hungary meeting are gestures toward Trump’s core sentiment. But the problem remains: why not make the tilt more overt if that is his true preference? The existence of constraints is almost a necessary assumption under this narrative; the call and summit may reflect moments when the hawkish push-back is weaker or temporarily quelled.

However, the narrative still struggles to explain why Trump sometimes reverts to stronger pro‑Ukraine or deterrent rhetoric, unless one posits that the hawks regain influence cyclically. In short: the new facts provide fuel, but they don’t fully validate a captive‑victim framing.

3.2 The “Strategic signaling + opportunism” narrative — reinforced

This model takes on new force with the call and Hungary plan. The timing (before Zelensky arrives), the staging (long call, delegation buildup, public announcement), and the ambiguity (no date fixed) all read like carefully calibrated signals. Trump may be testing Putin’s flexibility, signaling to Ukraine and Europe that he still holds cards, or calibrating public reaction.

The call and summit are not guaranteed commitments—they are gambits. If Putin pushes too far, the U.S. side might retreat. If Zelensky pushes hard, Trump can blame overreach. In effect, they allow maximal flexibility while creating focal points for bargaining.

3.3 The hybrid constraint-based view — now more central

These latest developments underscore how both agency and constraint operate in tandem. Trump is not a free agent, but he can push the envelope when conditions align. That the summit is still tentative, that delegations must precede it, and that critics will loudly contest any pro‑Russia drift—all these embed structural checks. Trump’s moves today cannot be separated from the balance of domestic institutions, elite networks, media reaction, and electoral incentives.

Thus, the better explanatory frame is still hybrid: the new facts sharpen the stakes but ultimately affirm that Trump maneuvers within an environment of push-back and bargaining.

4. IR Theory in Light of the New Moves

Let us revisit the theoretical lenses with the updated developments in view:

4.1 Neoclassical realism & signaling under structural pressure

Trump’s call + summit plan exemplifies how structural pressures (U.S.–Russia rivalry, European security, Chinese positioning) generate incentives, but domestic filtering (Congress, interest groups, party coalitions) shape how far he can go. The call is a cost‑low move; the in-person meeting (if it occurs) carries higher risk.

4.2 Bureaucratic politics & factional contestation

The fact that Rubio leads the delegations, that summit timing is uncertain, and that Trump is publicly telegraphing steps suggests internal coordination and contestation. Competing camps (hawks vs diplomatic outreach) may jockey for influence—Trump’s call may represent the outreach side gaining momentary ascendancy.

4.3 Credibility, audience costs, and ambiguity

By publicly calling Putin and scheduling a summit, Trump increases audience costs: backing down later may damage credibility. But the ambiguity (no fixed date, delegations first) preserves flexibility. This is classic strategic ambiguity—he binds himself partially but keeps exit routes.

4.4 Volatility as strategic posture

Trump’s performance exhibits traits of the “crazy state” style: unpredictability as leverage. The call and summit make his adversaries and allies scramble—will he pivot further, or entrench tougher positions? That confusion can be exploited diplomatically.

5. Integrating the New Facts: Updated Interpretation

The two-hour call and announcement of a future meeting in Hungary are not random; they are high‑stakes moves intended to shape the negotiations to come.

These moves tilt slightly more toward the notion that Trump is trying to create bargaining space—not yet cede alignments, but force all sides to respond and re-calibrate.

The proximity to Zelensky’s visit suggests Trump wants to frame Ukraine’s demands in light of his direct engagement with Putin—i.e. “I already talked to him, here’s how I see things.”

The intent may be to position himself as indispensable: without Trump, no Russia‑Ukraine agreement; hence both sides should flatter and engage.

Yet, because the summit is not firmly committed and because the verbal framing still includes deterrent rhetoric (e.g. threats to supply Tomahawks), the call does not yet amount to a full tilt.

Thus, the new facts lean more decisively in favor of the strategic signaling model, but they do not entirely displace the constraints narrative. The “neocons/Zionists suppressing” story remains rhetorically attractive to some, but its explanatory utility is limited; it must be supplemented by a recognition of agency, elite competition, and structural balance.

6. Implications & Risks:

6.1 For Ukraine & Zelensky’s meeting

Zelensky must proceed cautiously: if he appears naive about Trump’s Russia outreach, domestic critics may accuse him of being sidelined. He can leverage the call to press for binding U.S. commitments (weapons, guarantees) rather than rhetorical promises. A key question: will the White House readout of the call constrain Trump in his meeting with Zelensky, or leave ambiguity to shift later?

6.2 For U.S. domestic politics

Trump’s critics will likely seize on any perceived softness toward Russia to frame accusations of betrayal. Congressional hawks, pro‑Ukraine lobbies, and defense firms have strong incentives to constrain any pivot. Thus, Trump must manage a delicate dance: signal flexibility but not break with key constituencies.

6.3 For Russia & Putin

Putin gains leverage: the call and proposed summit validate Russia’s relevance. Yet Putin must guard against over commitment or misread expectations. If the summit flops, Russia may be embarrassed. The Kremlin will likely calibrate its posture to maximize concessions from the U.S. or Ukraine under the guise of serious diplomacy.

6.4 Risks to credibility & alliance stability

If the summit fails or Trump retrenches, U.S. allies—especially in Europe—may lose trust. They may hedge toward independent policies (military autonomy, deeper European defense integration). The unpredictability heightens risks of miscalculation, especially if a diplomatic signal is misread as commitment.

7. Conclusion

With the addition of the October 16 two-hour Trump–Putin call and the announcement of a planned summit in Budapest, the stakes of Trump’s foreign policy posture are sharper than ever. These actions magnify the ambiguity: they point neither to a fully pro‑Russia tilt nor to steadfast support for Ukraine, but to a high-drama middle ground of leverage, trial ballooning, and negotiation gambit.

The developments strengthen the case for interpreting Trump’s maneuvers as strategic signaling within constraint, rather than as evidence of pure ideological consistency or outright capture by pro‑Russia elites. The outreach to Putin is not a forfeiture of U.S. commitments to Ukraine, but rather a calculated move in a volatile diplomatic game—one in which Trump seeks to control the narrative, force responses, and preserve optionality.

Ultimately, the forthcoming White House meeting with Zelensky, and the yet-to-be-staged summit in Hungary, will serve as tests: do words become binding actions, or will Trump, as often in the past, revert or re-calibrate under pressure? The answer will reveal whether the volatility is a strategy or a liability—and how much trust can survive in U.S. alliances and the security architecture of Europe.

By: Hamza I. Salifu

