National Peace Council reaffirms commitment to UN goals at tree planting initiative

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
THU, 23 OCT 2025

The Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), Dr George Amoh, has reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to advancing the goals of the United Nations in Ghana through multilateral cooperation, democratic governance, peacebuilding, education, and environmental stewardship.

Speaking on the theme “Rooted in Partnership, Growing for the Future,” Dr Amoh emphasised that the tree planting initiative was symbolic and “a living tribute to the values we share with the United Nations: sustainability, inclusion, resilience, and progress.”

He made this statement at the United Nations at the 80 Tree Planting Initiative, commemorating 80 years of global service, peacebuilding, and sustainable development.

Dr Amoh noted that the selection of the NPC as one of the eight institutions involved in this initiative reflects the UN’s enduring partnership with Ghana and its unwavering commitment to national development priorities.

The National Peace and Development Advisor to the UN Resident Coordinator, Dr Matthias Awonnatey Ateng, explained that the “8 Trees for 8 Decades” initiative marks a legacy of global presence and partnership, celebrating decades of support for Ghana’s aspirations in peacebuilding, human rights, and sustainability.

