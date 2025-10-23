Ghana, Saudi Arabia sign General Cooperation Agreement

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and the Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji have signed a General Cooperation Agreement to strengthen relations that have existed between the countries since 1960.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Monday in Accra, the Minister stated that Ghana’s relations with the Kingdom have been characterised by shared commitment to peace, security, and development over the years.

He pointed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital Project, which was financed by the Saudi Fund for Development, as evidence of the Kingdom's commitment to Ghana's development.

“This collaboration has significantly improved the lives of our people,” he said, acknowledging the Kingdom's role in fostering development.

Mr Ablakwa added that the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss broader regional and global issues, with Ghana recognising Saudi Arabia’s contributions to promoting peace in the Middle East and its efforts within the Arab-Africa Cooperation Framework.

Both countries stated that they hold the same principles and often align on global issues, including the pursuit of a two-state solution for Palestine and a shared commitment to multilateralism.

The minister commended Saudi Arabia for its leadership in the Global South.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia's continuous support of its Muslim community during the Hajj pilgrimage.

They recalled a recent incident in which Saudi officials kindly granted an urgent request to increase Ghana's pilgrim quota, arrange flights, and ensure the well-being of Ghanaian pilgrims.

The minister again acknowledged the work of the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Ghana, Sultan Abdulrahman al-Daqal, for his role in sustaining the positive momentum in bilateral relations.