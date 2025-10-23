ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana, Saudi Arabia sign General Cooperation Agreement

By Deborah Narkie Nartey, ISD II Contributor
Social News Ghana, Saudi Arabia sign General Cooperation Agreement
THU, 23 OCT 2025

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and the Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji have signed a General Cooperation Agreement to strengthen relations that have existed between the countries since 1960.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Monday in Accra, the Minister stated that Ghana’s relations with the Kingdom have been characterised by shared commitment to peace, security, and development over the years.

He pointed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital Project, which was financed by the Saudi Fund for Development, as evidence of the Kingdom's commitment to Ghana's development.

“This collaboration has significantly improved the lives of our people,” he said, acknowledging the Kingdom's role in fostering development.

Mr Ablakwa added that the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss broader regional and global issues, with Ghana recognising Saudi Arabia’s contributions to promoting peace in the Middle East and its efforts within the Arab-Africa Cooperation Framework.

Both countries stated that they hold the same principles and often align on global issues, including the pursuit of a two-state solution for Palestine and a shared commitment to multilateralism.

The minister commended Saudi Arabia for its leadership in the Global South.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia's continuous support of its Muslim community during the Hajj pilgrimage.

They recalled a recent incident in which Saudi officials kindly granted an urgent request to increase Ghana's pilgrim quota, arrange flights, and ensure the well-being of Ghanaian pilgrims.

The minister again acknowledged the work of the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Ghana, Sultan Abdulrahman al-Daqal, for his role in sustaining the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

NPP National Communications Director Attorney General’s corruption exposé built on ‘garbage’ ORAL report — Ahiagbah

10 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana OSP playing games instead of prosecuting corrupt officials — Edem Agbana

10 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo should be hauled to court over world expensive National Cathedral ‘hole’ — Elikem Kotoko Akufo-Addo should be hauled to court over world expensive National Cathedral ‘ho...

12 minutes ago

Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso Firefighters rescue two after car plunges into ditch at Mpraeso

15 minutes ago

Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah 'Use Army engineers to build roads, save money' – Ahiagbah tells government

24 minutes ago

Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem Sai 'Buying state land at ridiculously low price does not in itself constitute crime...

54 minutes ago

CPP disowns petition seeking President Mahama’s removal CPP disowns petition seeking President Mahama’s removal

58 minutes ago

Leader of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah 'I get terrified hearing wealth amassed in 8 years by people I used to buy fuel ...

1 hour ago

Even if she were my sister, I’d want her jailed — Elikem Kotoko on Gifty Oware-M...

1 hour ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Whether you like or not you will pass Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill' – Afenyo Markin chases ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line