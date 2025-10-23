Akufo-Addo’s refusal to sign anti-gay bill contributed to NPP’s 2024 defeat — Dr Zaato

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato, has argued that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) massive defeat in the 2024 general elections was partly due to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s refusal to sign the anti-LGBTQ bill.

According to him, the former President erred by declining to assent to a bill that had already been passed by Parliament.

Speaking on Joy News’ AM Show on Thursday, October 23, Dr Zaato said the President should have pointed out the constitutional concerns with the bill and directed Parliament to address them instead of withholding his signature.

“Akufo-Addo was wrong by not signing the anti-gay bill. [It] also contributed to the massive loss of the NPP in the last elections,” he stated.

“There are two things: you identify that there are constitutional challenges, you do your part, and you stand in it. If I were the President, I would have held a huge grand affair at the South Wing of the Jubilee House,” he added.

The bill, which was passed by Parliament in February 2024 with bipartisan support, could not be forwarded to the President for his assent after some individuals filed a suit at the Supreme Court and secured an injunction to halt the process.

Discussions around the matter have been reignited after Rev. Ntim Fordjour, together with a group of bipartisan Members of Parliament, reintroduced the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, for consideration.

The bill was laid before the House for its first reading on Tuesday, October 21, as Parliament resumed from recess.