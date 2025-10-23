Mahama launches 30-year infrastructure plan to guide ‘Big Push’ anchored on Nkrumah's timeless vision

President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled the Ghana Infrastructure Plan (GIP), a 30-year strategic framework aimed at transforming the country’s infrastructure landscape, enforcing fiscal discipline, and ending the long-standing cycle of politicised and abandoned development projects.

Launched in Accra yesterday, the GIP represents a revival and expansion of the National Development Planning Commission’s (NDPC) 2016 blueprint. It now serves as the foundation for the government’s ambitious “Big Push” initiative, which seeks to accelerate infrastructure delivery while ensuring sustainability and accountability.

Fiscal Discipline and Accountability

President Mahama announced far-reaching fiscal reforms to strengthen public financial management and curb wasteful spending. Key among them is a proposed legal ceiling that will cap Ghana’s public debt at 45 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2034.

He also revealed plans to establish a Fiscal Responsibility Council with the authority to sanction violations under the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (PFMA 921).

To ensure the enforcement of financial accountability, the President disclosed that the acting Chief Justice had agreed to establish special courts dedicated to prosecuting public officials implicated in financial malfeasance.

Citing a striking example from the Auditor-General’s report, he said, “the staff of a hospital attended a person's funeral and after that continued paying him for 26 months,” describing it as emblematic of the negligence the government intends to end.

Building on Nkrumah’s Vision

President Mahama traced the new infrastructure agenda to the legacy of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, whose seven-year development plan laid the foundations for industrialisation through investments in roads, railways, schools, and energy.

“He built roads, railways, schools and energy systems to connect our people and unlock Ghana’s productive potential. That vision was bold; it was patriotic and transformative, and it remains timeless even today,” President Mahama said.

However, he lamented that the nation had failed to fully honour that vision. Referring to the 2024 NDPC National Annual Progress Report, he said Ghana had suffered over GH¢70 billion in cost overruns from 18,000 capital projects, many of which were delayed or abandoned.

“We inherited Nkrumah’s dream, but we have yet to fulfil its promise. The Ghana Infrastructure Plan marks a strategic reset,” he declared.

The President outlined the key pillars of the GIP — promoting balanced regional development, strengthening sector linkages, and implementing legal and institutional mechanisms to guarantee continuity across administrations.

He criticised the uneven spread of development projects, noting the dissolution of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) and its replacement with new regional bodies that have “no impact, absolutely.”

As part of efforts to correct the imbalance, he announced plans to establish an agro-industrial park in the north to attract investment, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth outside the capital.

The “Big Push” Initiative

The “Big Push,” President Mahama explained, is the first phase of the GIP and focuses on completing stalled or abandoned projects in compliance with Article 35 (7) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates successive governments to continue projects started by their predecessors.

“The ‘Big Push’ is not about spending more; it is about spending wisely,” he stressed. “Every cedi spent must be guided by the GIP’s priorities to ensure value for money and long-term impact.”

Among the flagship projects under the plan are the Green Digital City transformation hub, expansion of urban water systems in Kumasi, Tamale, Sogakope, and Ho, and the construction of major road and transport corridors to enhance connectivity and trade.

President Mahama called for a unified national commitment to sustain the GIP’s vision beyond partisan cycles. He urged Parliament to pass supporting legislation, encouraged the private sector to invest boldly, and appealed to civil society, academia, and the media to strengthen transparency and accountability.

NDPC Chairman, Dr Nii Moi Thompson, said the launch of the GIP marked the first step toward preparing a unified long-term national development framework.

He explained that the Commission would consolidate the existing 40-Year Development Plan, Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, Ghana@100 initiative, and the Long-term National Development Perspective Framework into a single document — Ghana Vision 2057: A Roadmap to Economic Transformation and Shared Prosperity.

“We need a long-term development plan because without that we are not going anywhere,” Dr Thompson said. “We may make some progress here and there, but our development challenges would accumulate over time until they become a crisis and a threat to social stability and national security.”

The acting Director-General of the NDPC, Dr Audrey Smok-Amua, explained that the GIP was formulated through an inclusive, data-driven process aligned with global frameworks such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

She said the plan integrates infrastructure, economic, and social priorities within a 30-year projection to ensure Ghana’s growth remains equitable, sustainable, and globally competitive.

With the GIP, the Mahama administration seeks not only to build roads and bridges but to restore discipline, integrity, and foresight to Ghana’s infrastructure development for generations to come.