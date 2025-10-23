National Security moves to halt destruction of Gomoa Fetteh Sea Defence amid rampant illegal sand winning

The government has been alerted to the critical state of the sea defence wall at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, where persistent illegal sand winning has severely undermined the structure and exposed nearby communities to the imminent threat of flooding and coastal erosion.

The warning was raised by Patrick Winibood Ndego, Head of the Eagle Eye Sight Clinic, who reported the matter to the Special Director of Operations at National Security, Mr. Richard Jakpa, and the Central Regional Minister, Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere.

According to Mr. Ndego’s findings, two individuals — Charles Graham and Anthony Annan, popularly known as Nii Borkorkor — are allegedly behind the large-scale vandalism of the sea defence structure. He accused the two of leading sand-winning operations that have not only destabilised the coastline but also destroyed sections of the government-constructed sea barrier meant to protect the area from tidal waves.

Mr. Ndego expressed grave concern over the alleged failure of the police to take decisive action against the perpetrators and their associated land guards, despite numerous reports and complaints from local residents. He urged the Central Regional Minister to intervene swiftly to avert what he described as a looming environmental and humanitarian disaster.

He further accused one Alhassan Amidu of unlawfully seizing lands and heavy machinery belonging to residents, as well as blocking access routes in the area. Mr. Ndego warned that continued inaction could result in devastating consequences, as the weakened sea defence can no longer withstand strong tidal pressures.

Responding to the growing alarm, Central Regional Minister Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere condemned the illegal sand mining activities in the strongest terms, warning that the community would face catastrophic flooding if the practice is not stopped immediately.

“The situation is dire. If we do not act now, the sea will reclaim parts of Gomoa Fetteh,” he cautioned.

The Minister disclosed that the government, in collaboration with National Security and law enforcement agencies, has drawn up an emergency response plan to curb the illegal activities. He stated that offenders caught engaging in sand winning would face prosecution and possible imprisonment.

For more than six years, illegal sand mining has persisted along the Gomoa Fetteh coastline, leading to the destruction of natural barriers, loss of vegetation, and significant erosion. The once-robust sea defence, designed to protect coastal settlements, now faces collapse due to unchecked human interference.

The government has vowed to take immediate and decisive measures to restore the sea defence, rehabilitate affected areas, and hold all individuals involved in the illegal operations accountable under the law.

Authorities have also appealed to residents to cooperate with ongoing investigations and to report any continued sand-winning activities to law enforcement to prevent further environmental degradation.