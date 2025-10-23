Louvre chief Des Cars admits 'terrible failure' at museum during jewel heist

The Louvre's director Laurence des Cars acknowledged a "terrible failure" at the museum in her first public comments since thieves cut through a window and made off with nearly €90 million worth of jewellery from one of the galleries.

As police continued their search for the gang, Des Cars told a panel of senators that the museum had a shortage of security cameras outside the building.

She admitted that other weaknesses were exposed by Sunday morning's theft.

“Today we are experiencing a terrible failure at the Louvre, which I take my share of responsibility in,” she said.

“We did not detect the arrival of the thieves soon enough.” Des Cars told the senators she had tendered her resignation but the Culture Minister Rachida Dati declined the offer.

Just after the museum opened, four thieves used a basket lift to scale the building. They forced open a window and smashed display cases in the Galerie d'Apollon before fleeing on motor scooters with eight treasures, including Empress Eugénie's diamond diadem and sapphires once worn by Queen Marie-Amélie and Hortense de Beauharnais.

One piece — Eugénie's emerald-set imperial crown, with more than 1,300 diamonds — was later found outside the museum. Des Cars said the piece was damaged but could be restored.

The theft has stunned France and drawn global attention, fuelling a debate over museum security and public accountability.

More than 100 officers from France's elite anti-gang brigade and the central office for trafficking of cultural goods are working to find the culprits.

Des Cars said that the museum's alarms had worked properly, but that it does not have full video surveillance of the perimeter outside the museum, though there is a plan to provide full coverage of all the Louvre's facades.

She also suggested barriers to prevent vehicles from parking directly alongside the museum's buildings, and said that she would push for a police station inside the museum, which welcomes 30,000 visitors a day and 2,300 workers.

The Louvre reopened on Wednesday for the first time since the raid.

"For a place like the Louvre, it's unfathomable,” said Amanda Lee, an art teacher from Chicago in the United States. The 36-year-old added: “I heard it took under four minutes. How is that possible here, with no police in sight?”

Claire Martin, who was visiting with her two children from Versailles, just outside Paris, said: "We saw the masterpieces even though the Galérie d'Apollon was shut.

“We told the kids it's a history lesson. We came for the art," said the 41-year-old lawyer from Versailles just outside Paris. "The police can deal with the thieves.”

The theft — steps away from the Mona Lisa” – comes five months after Louvre employees went on strike, warning of chronic understaffing and not enough resources for protection, with too few eyes on too many rooms.

On Tuesday, Dati, rejected claims of a security failure inside the museum. The alarm systems worked perfectly, she told MPs. She highlighted inadequate surveillance on the public thoroughfare, which allowed the thieves to operate their crane undetected.

A draft report from the Cour des Comptes – France's national audit office – has criticised delays in deploying upgraded protective equipment.