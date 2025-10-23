Court remands 48 Ivorians into prison over illegal entry  

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded 48 Ivorians into prison custody over illegal entry.

All of them pleaded not guilty to entering the country illegally and staying without acquiring the requisite permits.

The court, presided over by Madam Basilia Adjei-Tawiah, ordered that they be brought back on November 3, 2025.

Three of their accomplices, Saran Kone, Belinga Grace Divine, and M’balla Kone, who collapsed in front of the court, could not be arraigned.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah, presenting the facts, said on October 7, 2025, the police had intelligence that some foreigners, numbering over a hundred, had been seen around Kuntunse-Satellite near Amasaman, whereas their mission at the area was unknown.

The police moved to the area and met them in a house at Kuntunse-Satellite, but when they were interrogated, they refused to give their real identity to the police.

Prosecution said the accused persons were arrested and brought to the CID Headquarters for investigation.

It was established that they entered Ghana illegally between February and September this year and had been working as Q-Net marketers without documents, the court heard.

ASP Haligah said further investigations disclosed that all the accused persons had no legal documents permitting them to stay and work in Ghana.

After investigations, they were charged with the offence and arraigned.

Before the accused persons were remanded, the prosecution prayed the court for more time to investigate Q-Net, the accused persons' employer, and to prepare its disclosure.

Again, prosecution said the accused persons were flight risk, did not have a place of abode and when granted bail, they might not avail themselves for trial.

Prosecution gave the names of the accused persons as: Toure Blandine, Albmu Fofona, Kindho Habibatta, Eofana Binjamin, Alan Fofans, Abdoulaye Quedrago, Watara Madi, Watara Adams, Bolly Moussa, and Fadima Fofana.

The rest are Fatime Fofana, Moussa Sytla, Don Camera Ibrahima, Michel Cisse, Kourouma Altassane, Francios Kone, Norbert Fofona, Muktar Kone, Karbante Gilbert Camara, Usmane Fofana, Yao Moussa, Maria Mbah, Alimo Banga and Shella Oteh, Chantel Fanwi, Exoucee Bengono, Elangue Yolande, and Alba Atangana.

The others are Jeaneno Traore, Majoli Molo, Maria Dembele, Maelle Moya, Akowe Ginette, Emakuley Tingum, Shawn Bonyi, Miriene Agnoung, Rose Ali, Tresor Kuama, Marina Aliou, Nanje Solange, Vivi Tagere, Mado Kango Edea, Rose Nguefack, Raisa Leonova, Adele Soni, Honorine Awah, Bah Baky and Akringa Amandine.

