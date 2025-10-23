Sunyanihene orders relocation of refuse dump from GETFund hostel area

The Omanhene of Sunyani, Ɔdɛɛfoɔ Ɔgyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, has directed that the refuse dumping site near STU’s GETFund Hostel in Sunyani be relocated due to its negative environmental and health impact on students and nearby communities.

The traditional leader issued the directive during a high-level meeting with officials from Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), and the Sunyani Technical University (STU).

In attendance were Dr. Jackson Adiyiah Nyantakyi, Bono Regional Director of EPA; Madam Monica Benewaa, Human Resource Manager; Mr. Clement Adusei, Technical Officer; Mr. Benedict Awuah, Regional Coordinator, Zoomlion; and Mr. Patrick Entiful, Waste Landfill Manager, Zoomlion.

Ɔdɛɛfoɔ Ɔgyeamansan Boahen Korkor II expressed grave concern about the environmental and public health risks posed by maintaining a refuse site close to schools, hospitals, hostels, and residential areas.

He described the current situation as unacceptable, emphasizing that it endangers lives and degrades the environment.

He ordered Zoomlion to relocate the dumping site to Nwanwasua, a location previously designated for waste disposal, and gave a deadline of December 31, 2025, for the relocation to be completed.

He further instructed that the current site be cleared and thoroughly cleaned after the move.

The Omanhene also underscored the cultural importance of the Sunyani River, which flows near the current dump site and explained that the river holds traditional significance and is used by Nananom for purification and customary rites, hence must be protected from pollution.

The Omanhene tasked the Environmental Protection Authority to supervise the relocation and ensure full compliance with environmental regulations throughout the process.

The stakeholders present assured the Omanhene of their commitment to implementing the directive efficiently and within the stipulated timeline.