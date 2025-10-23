Vitus Azeem backs AG’s media briefing on corruption cases, says ‘this can never be persecution’

Anti-corruption advocate Vitus Azeem has rejected suggestions that Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine is engaging in public persecution by announcing upcoming prosecutions against former public officials.

He insists the Attorney General’s actions demonstrate transparency and adherence to due process rather than bias or political motivation.

Mr. Azeem’s remarks follow public criticism of Dr. Ayine’s recent disclosure that former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, will soon face multiple charges, including stealing, conspiracy to steal, and money laundering.

The Attorney General had revealed that investigations uncovered a sophisticated scheme involving fraudulent transactions and money laundering during Mr. Abdul-Wahab’s tenure, including suspicious transfers amounting to over GH¢40.5 million through Sawtina Enterprise, a company allegedly linked to the former CEO.

Reacting to claims that the Attorney General’s public statements amounted to prejudgment of the accused, Mr. Azeem clarified in an interview on Citi Eyewitness News on Wednesday, October 22, that Dr. Ayine merely presented the findings of his office’s investigations and announced the intent to prosecute — not to convict in the court of public opinion.

“As far as he is concerned, these are still allegations. He hasn’t condemned anyone. He’s simply outlined the outcome of his investigations and indicated that the matter will be taken to court,” Azeem stated.

He argued that the Attorney General’s public briefings were consistent with principles of accountability and good governance. “I don’t think this should be viewed as persecution. He is rendering an account of his stewardship to the Ghanaian people, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that,” he added.

Mr. Azeem, a long-time anti-corruption campaigner, further noted that such communication enhances public trust in the justice system by keeping citizens informed about steps being taken to combat corruption and misuse of public funds.