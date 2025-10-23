ModernGhana logo
Thu, 23 Oct 2025

Court adjourns Immigration Officer's murder case to November 4 as Police hunt fugitive suspect

Court adjourns Immigration Officer’s murder case to November 4 as Police hunt fugitive suspect

The Kaneshie District Court has adjourned the high-profile murder case involving the late Immigration Officer, Stephen King Amoah, to November 4, 2025, as police investigators intensify efforts to apprehend one more suspect believed to be connected to the crime.

During proceedings on Wednesday, October 22, prosecutors informed the court that they had applied for a warrant to arrest the remaining suspect, prompting the adjournment to allow investigators more time to complete their work.

Unlike earlier sittings marked by delays and tension, the two accused persons — Bright Aweh, the prime suspect, and Thomas Zigah, also known as Nii Dzaase — appeared in court promptly for Wednesday’s hearing. The session proceeded smoothly, with minimal commotion both inside and outside the courtroom.

The late officer, 38-year-old Stephen King Amoah, was reportedly killed under mysterious circumstances, sparking widespread public concern and demands for swift justice.

Family members and friends of the deceased, who were present in court, expressed cautious optimism that justice would soon be served. They commended the Ghana Police Service for its persistence and urged investigators to ensure that all those responsible are brought before the law.

