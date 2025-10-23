ModernGhana logo
Adumasa robbery: How angry youth storm Konongo police station, demand suspects for lynching

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
Police in Konongo, Ashanti Region, on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, thwarted an attempt by an angry mob to forcibly seize and lynch two robbery suspects who had been arrested in connection with a violent attack at Bomfa Adumasa in the Juaben Municipality.

The chaos erupted after some residents, who had apprehended the suspects following a robbery on Monday night, stormed the Konongo Police Station demanding that the pair be released into their custody. The mob insisted on executing instant justice, though they provided no clear justification for their demand.

Konongo District Police Commander, Superintendent Teddy Brown, confirmed the incident in an interview with Citi News. He said police officers stood their ground and managed to calm the irate youth after explaining that the suspects were in lawful custody and would face due process.

“We told them that our duty as police officers is to keep the suspects, conduct investigations, and present the case before the court for justice to be served,” Superintendent Brown stated.

He further confirmed that the two suspects remain in custody and that the case has since been transferred to the Konongo Divisional Police Command for further investigation.

“As I speak, they are still with us. The matter has been referred to the divisional level, and investigations are ongoing,” he added.

The robbery incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 20, when armed assailants on a motorbike attacked a group of gold buyers and fired multiple gunshots while escaping. Six residents were struck by stray bullets and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Superintendent Brown praised his officers for their professionalism in defusing the volatile situation and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to upholding law and order while ensuring justice for the victims.

