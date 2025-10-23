Shocking how robbery gang leader escapes from Ngleshie Amanfro Police custody in broad daylight

A dramatic security lapse unfolded at the Ngleshie Amanfro District Police Command on Thursday, October 16, 2025, when the leader of a suspected robbery gang escaped from police custody in broad daylight right under the watch of officers on duty.

The fugitive, believed to be a Nigerian national, had been arrested earlier that morning along with two accomplices during a dawn operation by a patrol team led by Inspector Noble Essuman. The trio was handed over to Chief Inspector Dela Kumador and Constable Charles Tawiah at the command for processing.

Citi News reported that the suspect requested to use the restroom later that afternoon. Shockingly, he was allowed to go without handcuffs and without police escort. Moments later, he vanished. An immediate search in and around the premises failed to locate him.

The escape came just hours after the suspects had been captured following a robbery at Malam Junction around 4:00 a.m. The patrol team, acting on intelligence, arrived at the scene to find four armed men attacking traders believed to be heading to the Volta Region. One of the robbers reportedly brandished a pump-action gun while others looted bags and seized cash and valuables.

According to police reports, the gang had earlier accosted the traders under the pretext that their Kia truck had scratched the robbers’ Honda CR-V. The confrontation quickly escalated into violence when one suspect threatened the victims with a firearm.

The timely intervention of the patrol team foiled the robbery. One gunman escaped with the weapon, but the remaining three, including the gang leader, were arrested and taken into custody. The gang’s black Honda CR-V, which bore a defective registration plate (DV 3145X), was also impounded.

Hours after their detention, the gang leader claimed he had a stomach upset and was permitted to use the washroom — a decision that turned out to be a costly mistake. He never returned.

The two other suspects were later arraigned before the Weija Circuit Court on Monday, October 20, 2025. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the operator of a car rental business suspected of leasing the getaway vehicle to the gang. He is assisting with ongoing investigations.

The Ngleshie Amanfro Police Command has since launched a manhunt for the escaped suspect and initiated internal investigations into the circumstances surrounding the escape.